    Watch video of suspended IDT CEO offering a bribe to Daily Maverick journalist

    The Daily Maverick has released exclusive video evidence of the suspended IDT CEO and spokesperson offering a bribe to one of its journalists.
    6 Aug 2025
    Source: © 123rf Daily Maverick has released exclusive video evidence of the suspended IDT CEO and its spokesperson offering a bribe to one of its journalists
    The exclusive video evidence shows the Independent Development Trust’s (IDT’s) recently suspended CEO, Tebogo Malaka, and her spokesperson, Phasha Makgolane, attempting to bribe Daily Maverick investigative journalist, Pieter-Louis Myburgh.

    They offered him R60,000 in cash and access to lucrative tenders in the hope of halting Daily Maverick’s investigation.

    Today’s story follows months of investigative reporting into the IDT, which included a now-cancelled oxygen supply tender at various state hospitals, signed off by the CEO.

    There has also been reporting on the CEO’s spending habits and assets.

    The story that Malaka tried to quash will be published in Daily Maverick next week as well as other stories linked to this investigation.
    “Our journalist stood firm. The cameras were rolling. You need to see it to believe it.”

