Trending
Watch video of suspended IDT CEO offering a bribe to Daily Maverick journalist
The exclusive video evidence shows the Independent Development Trust’s (IDT’s) recently suspended CEO, Tebogo Malaka, and her spokesperson, Phasha Makgolane, attempting to bribe Daily Maverick investigative journalist, Pieter-Louis Myburgh.
They offered him R60,000 in cash and access to lucrative tenders in the hope of halting Daily Maverick’s investigation.
Today’s story follows months of investigative reporting into the IDT, which included a now-cancelled oxygen supply tender at various state hospitals, signed off by the CEO.
There has also been reporting on the CEO’s spending habits and assets.
The story that Malaka tried to quash will be published in Daily Maverick next week as well as other stories linked to this investigation.
“Our journalist stood firm. The cameras were rolling. You need to see it to believe it.”
Related
Digital News Transformation Fund inaugural Board announced 41 minutes Gibs announces first cohort of Executive Programme in Media Leadership 1 Aug 2025 Woolies announces a retail first: Life-changing benefits for thousands of employees 1 Aug 2025 The Gathering 2025: Unfiltered. Bold ideas. Big names. One defining conversation 1 Aug 2025 Made by humans: How to break in and thrive in advertising 23 Jul 2025 The Gathering 2025: Daily Maverick’s flagship event returns for its 15th edition 17 Jul 2025