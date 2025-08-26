South Africa
    Review: Protea Hotel’s Orlando Pirates Room brings soccer spirit to Cape Town

    Cape Town’s hospitality scene has just scored a stylish new addition for soccer fans: the first-ever Orlando Pirates-themed hotel room at Protea Hotel by Marriott Cape Town Waterfront Breakwater Lodge.
    Evan-Lee CourieBy Evan-Lee Courie
    26 Aug 2025
    26 Aug 2025
    Image by Evan-Lee Courie
    Image by Evan-Lee Courie

    For fans and curious travellers alike, it’s a bold mix of sport, culture, and creativity — turning a night’s stay into a true fan experience.

    First impressions

    Walking into the room feels like stepping into a curated celebration of the Pirates' legacy. The iconic black-and-white palette dominates.

    Image by Evan-Lee Courie
    Image by Evan-Lee Courie

    Signed memorabilia adds a personal touch, while the soccer ball-inspired bathroom tiles cleverly merge playfulness with design.

    Image by Evan-Lee Courie
    Image by Evan-Lee Courie
    Image by Evan-Lee Courie
    Image by Evan-Lee Courie

    The centerpiece? A graffiti-inspired mural by Cape Town artist Murray Cowan (aka Strange Harvest).

    Image by Evan-Lee Courie
    Image by Evan-Lee Courie

    It’s a showstopper depicting the emotion of a supporter’s roar, a soaring Table Mountain backdrop, and the dynamism of a player mid-strike.

    It’s equal parts Cape Town and Orlando Pirates, instantly grounding the room in both local pride and football culture.

    Beyond the aesthetic

    This launch follows the success of the themed rooms in Johannesburg, but bringing the concept to the Mother City feels significant. It’s not just a gimmick; it’s an expansion of how fans can live their passion.

    The room makes football tangible in a way that goes beyond match day, especially for travelling supporters and international visitors curious about South Africa’s football heartbeat.

    Orlando Pirates has always been more than just a football club — it’s a legacy, a culture, and a passion that unites supporters.

    This space doubles down on that sentiment, offering a fusion of luxury hospitality.

    Final verdict

    The Orlando Pirates-themed room at Protea Hotel by Marriott Cape Town Waterfront Breakwater Lodge is more than a novelty — it’s an immersive fan sanctuary.

    Whether you’re a lifelong supporter or a traveller keen to experience a slice of South African sporting culture, this room balances football flair with genuine design sophistication.

    Turn game day into game weekend in the exclusive Orlando Pirates-themed room. Book here!

    About Evan-Lee Courie

    Group Editor: Retail and Lifestyle
