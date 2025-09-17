Corona Sunsets Festival 2025: It's 'More Than Music'

As Corona celebrates '100 Years Under The Sun' in 2025, the brand used its biggest cultural platform – the Corona Sunsets Festival – to reinforce its identity as more than just a beverage.

Image supplied

For Corona South Africa, the festival is an expression of lifestyle, sustainability, and cultural connection that reflects both local and global ambitions.

“The Corona Sunsets Festival is about so much more than music,” says Melanie Nicholson, head of brand at Corona South Africa.

“Our vision is to create a space where people can disconnect from the fast pace of everyday life and reconnect with themselves, each other, and nature.”

This year’s theme, 'More Than Music', brought together live performances with wellness spaces, immersive art, sustainability workshops, and a curated culinary experiences.

Image supplied

It’s a holistic approach to lifestyle marketing with the aim to leave festivalgoers with not just memories of a great lineup, but of transformative mindful experiences with meaningful impact.

A century of connection

Marking 100 years of the brand, Corona has rolled out a global calendar of celebrations, from immersive sunset rituals to the Corona Beach 100 – a campaign honouring the world’s most breathtaking coastlines.

Image supplied

Four South African beaches – Kraalbaai, Nature’s Valley, Camps Bay, and Boulders Beach – feature on the list, reinforcing the country’s place in the brand’s global story.

“Reaching this milestone isn’t just about looking back on where we’ve been,” explains Nicholson, “it’s about reimagining how we can inspire people to live more outdoors, more consciously, and more meaningfully.”

Rooted in South Africa

The sold-out Johannesburg edition, held at Casalinga in Muldersdrift on Saturday, 13 September 2025, drew almost 12,000 festivalgoers and showcased the festival’s signature fusion of world-class music and natural beauty.

"South Africa has some of the most breathtaking natural landscapes in the world and a vibrant, diverse music scene,” notes Nicholson.

Performances by Major League DJz, DBN Gogo, Jeremy Loops, and Afro-rock icons 340ML electrified the crowd, while Zakes Bantwini, DJ Kent, FKA Mash, Oscar Mbo, and the Ndlovu Youth Choir delivered unforgettable sets that celebrated the strength and diversity of South Africa’s music scene.

Image supplied

The addition of wellness programming – from yoga and meditation sessions led by Dr. Anesu and Rifqa September, to The Passage, a self-discovery journey – reflects the growing consumer demand for experiences that balance entertainment with wellbeing.

Sustainability also plays a starring role, with initiatives designed to spark conversation and action around conscious living.

Building differentiation

What sets Corona Sunsets apart from other 'music' festivals is its ritualised Sunset Moment – a collective pause as the sun dips, designed to bring thousands together in reflection.

Image supplied

“It’s a connection you don’t find at other festivals,” Nicholson notes. “It’s something people carry with them long after the last song plays.”

Today’s audiences want more than passive entertainment - they crave meaningful, shareable, and transformative experiences. That’s why Corona Sunset Festivals evolve each year, introducing fresh elements.

For a brand competing in a crowded lifestyle and entertainment space, this differentiator is critical. It transforms a beer-sponsored music event into a globally recognised cultural experience, directly aligned with Corona’s brand values of simplicity, connection, and balance.

Looking ahead

With the festival already established in markets from Mexico to Japan, deepening its African footprint could open new avenues for Corona to strengthen its association with natural beauty, cultural expression, and community living.

For now, the South African edition demonstrates how a global brand can tailor its identity to local culture while staying true to its core.

A highlight on South Africa’s cultural calendar, the iconic global festival series will return to Clifton, Cape Town, on Saturday, 21 March 2026 - marking a decade of golden-hour celebrations.

Image supplied

The festival will once again deliver a celebration of music, nature, and connection - all set against the spectacular backdrop of the Mother City’s coastline.

In doing so, Corona isn’t just throwing a festival – it’s embedding itself as a lifestyle brand with a message: life is better when lived outdoors, under the sun, and shared with others.

Get your tickets!

Registration for presale access to Corona Sunsets Festival Cape Town is available at corona.howler.co.za. Registration closes Monday, 22 September at 23h59 SAST, and tickets go on sale on Thursday, 25 September 10h00 SAST.

Trust me, you don't want to miss this one!