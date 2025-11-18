South Africa
    Radio veteran Tholi B joins Jacaranda FM as integration specialist, Programming

    Jacaranda FM is excited to announce the appointment of broadcast veteran Tholi B as the new integration specialist, Programming. Tholi B brings a wealth of experience from both on-air and management roles across South Africa’s leading radio stations, joining the team to enhance the station’s programming and cross-platform integration strategies.
    Issued by Jacaranda FM
    18 Nov 2025
    In this new role, Tholi B will report directly to Programming manager Ravi Naidoo, focusing on aligning content across all platforms and ensuring seamless integration between programming and commercial interests.

    Tholi B is a highly respected name in the radio industry, boasting an impressive career that spans two decades. He successfully led Power 98.7 as its managing director, and served as station manager at Capricorn FM. His journey began at YFM, and he has held senior roles at Primedia Broadcasting. Beyond his management expertise, Tholi B is a recognised on-air personality, having presented shows on popular stations including YFM, 947, and Power 98.7. He is also an accomplished DJ, with several successful music singles released during his career.

    “I’m genuinely excited to be joining the dynamic team at Jacaranda FM. This station has a fantastic legacy built on delivering feel-good content and connection, and I look forward to contributing my experience to an organisation that is clearly committed to innovation and connecting with its audience,” Tholi B says. “This is a brilliant opportunity to leverage my passion for both the creative and strategic sides of radio, and I can’t wait to contribute to the station’s sound and future.”

    Ravi Naidoo, Programming manager at Jacaranda FM, adds: “I am absolutely thrilled to welcome Tholi B to the Jacaranda FM family and to work with him again,” Ravi Naidoo adds. “Tholi B possesses that rare combination of strategic insight and creative flair, gained from both behind the scenes and in front of the microphone. I have had the privilege of seeing his passion, creativity and deep understanding of radio programming firsthand in the past, and I am incredibly excited to be working alongside him again to drive our programming forward.”

    With Tholi B joining the programming team, Jacaranda FM continues to invest in the talent and expertise that drive its distinctive sound and strategic growth. His extensive industry experience and fresh perspective will ensure Jacaranda FM remains the definitive destination for feel-good radio across South Africa.

