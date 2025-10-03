Jacaranda FM launches bold new brand positioning as 'your no.1 feel good station'

Jacaranda FM today announced a bold new strategic brand positioning, officially launching as 'your no.1 feel good station'. This evolution of the brand is rooted in extensive listener feedback and aims to solidify the station’s reputation as the primary source of positive energy, reliable connection, and uplifting music for its vast audience across Gauteng, Limpopo, Mpumalanga, and the North West.

Watch launch video here: https://www.instagram.com/p/DPQQfUoDsz9/.

The new positioning formalises the station’s long-standing promise to deliver content that consistently uplifts listeners, moving beyond conventional music programming to emphasise the emotional connection and community impact that defines the brand.

More than just a new tagline, the refreshed positioning celebrates everything listeners love about Jacaranda FM: feel-good music, feel-good presenters, and feel-good content. From the biggest hits that keep South Africans singing along, to presenters who bring warmth and joy to the airwaves, and initiatives like Good Morning Angels that deliver real impact in communities, Jacaranda FM has cemented its place as the ultimate destination for uplifting entertainment.

Vuyani Dombo, managing director at Jacaranda FM, explains that the shift is a direct reflection of the station's core mission and its most powerful assets. “This move is more than just a tagline; it is a strategic declaration of the emotional value we deliver to our listeners every single day.”

He adds: “Jacaranda FM has always been a source of optimism, and The new positioning formalises the station’s long-standing promise to deliver content that consistently uplifts listeners, moving beyond conventional music programming to emphasise the emotional connection and community impact that defines the brand.

More than just a new tagline, the refreshed positioning celebrates everything listeners love about Jacaranda FM: feel-good music, feel-good presenters, and feel-good content. From the biggest hits that keep South Africans singing along, to presenters who bring warmth and joy to the airwaves, and initiatives like Good Morning Angels that deliver real impact in communities, Jacaranda FM has cemented its place as the ultimate destination for uplifting entertainment.

Vuyani Dombo, Managing Director at Jacaranda FM, explains that the shift is a direct reflection of the station's core mission and its most powerful assets. “This move is more than just a tagline; it is a strategic declaration of the emotional value we deliver to our listeners every single day.”

He adds: “Jacaranda FM has always been a source of optimism, and 'your no.1 feel good station' captures that truth perfectly. Initiatives like Good Morning Angels are the ultimate proof point of this promise, showing how we use our platform to genuinely make a difference and spread positive energy throughout our communities. This clear identity will strengthen our relationship with our audience and ensure a positive environment for all our partners."

This clear focus will be seamlessly integrated across all station touchpoints, from the meticulously curated music playlists and the vibrant energy of the on-air teams, to the station’s community initiatives and digital platforms.

As Jacaranda FM enters this exciting new chapter, one thing remains constant: the station’s commitment to uplifting its listeners and communities with every song, every story, and every connection. With 'your no.1 feel good station' as its promise, Jacaranda FM is ready to continue spreading positivity and making a difference to both its listeners and the greater Jacaranda FM community across South Africa.



