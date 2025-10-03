South Africa
    Jacaranda FM launches bold new brand positioning as 'your no.1 feel good station'

    Jacaranda FM today announced a bold new strategic brand positioning, officially launching as 'your no.1 feel good station'. This evolution of the brand is rooted in extensive listener feedback and aims to solidify the station’s reputation as the primary source of positive energy, reliable connection, and uplifting music for its vast audience across Gauteng, Limpopo, Mpumalanga, and the North West.
    Issued by Jacaranda FM
    3 Oct 2025
    3 Oct 2025
    Jacaranda FM launches bold new brand positioning as 'your no.1 feel good station'

    Watch launch video here: https://www.instagram.com/p/DPQQfUoDsz9/.

    The new positioning formalises the station’s long-standing promise to deliver content that consistently uplifts listeners, moving beyond conventional music programming to emphasise the emotional connection and community impact that defines the brand.

    More than just a new tagline, the refreshed positioning celebrates everything listeners love about Jacaranda FM: feel-good music, feel-good presenters, and feel-good content. From the biggest hits that keep South Africans singing along, to presenters who bring warmth and joy to the airwaves, and initiatives like Good Morning Angels that deliver real impact in communities, Jacaranda FM has cemented its place as the ultimate destination for uplifting entertainment.

    Vuyani Dombo, managing director at Jacaranda FM, explains that the shift is a direct reflection of the station's core mission and its most powerful assets. “This move is more than just a tagline; it is a strategic declaration of the emotional value we deliver to our listeners every single day.”

    This clear focus will be seamlessly integrated across all station touchpoints, from the meticulously curated music playlists and the vibrant energy of the on-air teams, to the station’s community initiatives and digital platforms.

    As Jacaranda FM enters this exciting new chapter, one thing remains constant: the station’s commitment to uplifting its listeners and communities with every song, every story, and every connection. With 'your no.1 feel good station' as its promise, Jacaranda FM is ready to continue spreading positivity and making a difference to both its listeners and the greater Jacaranda FM community across South Africa.

    Jacaranda FM, Vuyani Dombo
    Jacaranda FM
    Jacaranda FM broadcasts at 94.2FM from Midrand, Gauteng and is one of the most popular radio stations with a substantial footprint across Mzansi. The station has the only bilingual commercial license in the country; broadcasting regionally in English and Afrikaans across Gauteng, Limpopo, Mpumalanga, and the North West Province.
