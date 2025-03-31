Jacaranda FM’s ‘Her Perfect Pitch’ returns for a fourth year - Entries now open!

Jacaranda FM is proud to announce the return of its award-winning women’s empowerment campaign, Her Perfect Pitch, for its fourth consecutive year. With a powerful new theme, Unlock the Next Level, this initiative continues to spotlight inspiring, women-led businesses across South Africa, offering them the exposure, mentorship, and support to achieve real business growth.

Launched to coincide with Women’s Month, Her Perfect Pitch 2025 invites female entrepreneurs to enter for a chance to win R500,000 worth of advertising on Jacaranda FM, a comprehensive package that includes the conceptualisation, professional production, and creation of a dedicated radio advert, alongside extensive digital amplification across Jacaranda FM’s platforms.

Beyond the significant advertising exposure, the winner will also benefit from invaluable business support and mentorship tailored to their needs. This includes expert consultation on developing a bespoke business model, in-depth research consultation, strategic branding guidance, and specialised digital and PR consultation to ensure sustained growth and market presence. In addition, each of the Top 10 finalists will receive R100,000 worth of radio airtime on Jacaranda FM.

"Her Perfect Pitch has consistently been one of our most impactful campaigns, and we are thrilled to bring it back for a fourth year with the theme 'Unlock the Next Level'," says Vuyani Dombo, managing director at Jacaranda FM. "This initiative is at the heart of Jacaranda FM's commitment to empowering women entrepreneurs. We're not just offering significant advertising value; we're providing tangible business support and a platform for these incredible women to gain exposure, mentorship, and ultimately, take their businesses to unprecedented heights. It's about celebrating their resilience, inspiring others, and actively contributing to their success and the broader economy."

How to enter:

Entries are open from 7 to 31 August 2025. To apply, entrepreneurs must visit www.herperfectpitch.co.za or www.jacarandafm.com to set up their profile and complete the application form. Applicants are encouraged to set aside time to complete the form thoroughly, as it includes detailed questions about their business model, vision, unique selling points, and requires submission of financial statements.

Once applications close, the Top 30 entrants will be selected and invited to submit a 2-minute video pitch. They will also attend an exclusive networking session with fellow entrepreneurs and industry professionals. From there, the Top 10 will be chosen to pitch live at Jacaranda FM studios in Johannesburg in front of a panel of expert judges. The grand prize winner, along with the Top 3 finalists, will be announced at a special #HerPerfectPitch event and on-air during Jacaranda FM’s award-winning Breakfast with Martin Bester.

Now in its fourth year, Her Perfect Pitch has helped transform the trajectory of multiple women-led businesses, connecting them with mentorship, media exposure, and the wider Jacaranda FM audience. Don’t miss this chance to elevate your business with one of SA’s most empowering entrepreneurial campaigns. Enter now and unlock your next level.

For more information, updates, and inspiring stories from past winners, visit www.jacarandafm.com, tune into Jacaranda FM or listen online.



