All the winners of the 2025 AWIEF Awards

The Africa Women Innovation and Entrepreneurship Forum (AWIEF) hosted a celebration of African women’s excellence at the 2025 AWIEF Awards, held recently in Cape Town South Africa

Soraya da Piedade, winner of Creative Industry Award and Dr Vera Kamtukule, Former Minister of Tourism, Malawi. Source: www.africa-newsroom.com

The gala honoured women entrepreneurs and leaders driving innovation, sustainability, and inclusive growth across the continent. Eight exceptional winners were announced, each representing the transformative power of women-led initiatives in Africa.

Since its inception in 2016, the AWIEF Awards have been a beacon of recognition and inspiration for women in business and leadership. Beyond celebrating success, the Awards aim to empower the next generation of innovators and changemakers, fostering a vibrant pan-African community of collaboration and impact.

This year’s winners and finalists came from across Africa, showcasing diverse industries including technology, agriculture, energy, creative arts, and social entrepreneurship — united by a shared vision of advancing Africa’s growth through innovation.

The Awards followed the two-day AWIEF2025 Conference, which attracted over 500 delegates from 50+ countries for engaging discussions, exhibition, masterclasses, and networking sessions. The event concluded with the highly anticipated awards gala dinner, marking a fitting finale to two days of knowledge sharing and inspiration.

Here are the winners

Young Entrepreneur Award - Norah Kimathi – Zerobionic, Kenya

Empowerment Award - Mampho Sotshongaye – Golden Rewards 1981, South Africa

Energy Entrepreneur Award - Nidal Tafah – MIRRIAH, Morocco

Creative Industry Award - Soraya da Piedade – Soraya da Piedade LDA, Angola

Social Entrepreneur Award - Farana Boodhram – MiDesk Global, South Africa

Agri Entrepreneur Award (Sponsored by OCP Africa) - Linda Davis – Giraffe Bioenergy, Kenya

Tech Entrepreneur Award - Maryanne Gichanga – AgriTech Analytics, Kenya

Lifetime Achievement Award - Audrey Joe-Ezigbo – CEO, Falcon Corporation, Nigeria

For Soraya da Piedade, founder of Soraya da Piedade LDA and winner of the Creative Industry Award, the recognition marks a defining moment in her journey as a designer and entrepreneur.

“I’m deeply honoured and grateful to AWIEF for creating platforms like this, where we celebrate women’s creativity and leadership,” said da Piedade. “This award reminds me that when we create from a place of passion and purpose, we not only build brands but also inspire others to dream bigger.”

From Kenya, Linda Davis, founder and CEO of Giraffe Bioenergy and winner of the Agri Entrepreneur Award, described the moment as “surreal.”

“It’s my first time winning an award like this, and I am beyond excited,” said Davis. “AWIEF has given women like me a powerful space to share our work, connect with others, and be recognized for driving change in our communities. This win belongs to every woman farmer and entrepreneur working to build a sustainable Africa.”