    Shay Mitchell launches K-beauty-inspired brand for kids

    7 Nov 2025
    7 Nov 2025
    If you're a parent, you'll be familiar with the feeling of dread as your kids want to emulate you by trying your beauty products. While you want to indulge them, you know the products aren't formulated for their precious skin. Having dealt with this dilemma, businesswoman and actress Shay Mitchell has launched Rini, a skincare brand for kids inspired by her daughters.
    Rini's founders, Shay Mitchell and Esther Song and their children. Image credit: Rini.
    Rini's founders, Shay Mitchell and Esther Song and their children. Image credit: Rini.

    Alongside her friends and fellow parents, Esther Song and Matte Babel, the brand was created in collaboration with pediatric chemists and laboratories in South Korea.

    K-beauty for kids

    “Rini isn’t about beauty; it’s about self-care. (It’s) about teaching our kids that taking care of themselves can be fun, gentle, and safe,” said the Beis founder and You actress in an Instagram post announcing the brand.

    As parents to young children, the founding trio struggled to find skincare products specifically formulated for young skin.

    “The idea for Rini came from real parenting moments, when we realised the products we wanted for our kids simply didn't exist," says Mitchell.

    Derived from the Korean word “Eorini” — a formal way of referring to children — Rini embodies the philosophy of Korean beauty by reimagining children's skincare and play through proven ingredients and thoughtful formulation, the brand said in a statement.

    “It's about nurturing their imagination and confidence, while knowing we're choosing products made thoughtfully for their skin," adds Song.

    Each of the brand’s proprietary formulas is designed to meet the requirements of the EU Cosmetic Regulation (EC) 1223/2009, which restricts over 1,700 ingredients.

    All clinical testing and toxicity risk assessments are facilitated by a dedicated regulatory team and a pediatric toxicologist, including RIPT and other extensive testing, such as tear-free, epidermal, and moisture studies.

    To ensure transparency and peace of mind for parents, findings from Rini product testing will be openly shared in the "formula facts" section of its website.

    The brand's launch product is hydrogel masks designed for kids.

    The collection comprises a hydrogel mask in two proprietary formulas — hydrating and after-sun — alongside everyday sheet masks in puppy, unicorn, and panda designs.



    The everyday sheet mask is 93.5% natural origin, made with 100% cotton sheets and a proprietary serum containing White Tremella Mushroom Extract, Beta-Glucan, and Vitamin E.

    A complete collection of kid-first care products, including skincare and play, is expected to launch in 2026.

