New fusion therapy combines CO₂ laser, TED, and Korean PRDN

What happens when you combine Alma Hybrid Technologies, transepidermal delivery (TED), and Korean salmon DNA therapy? Improvements in skin texture, tone, and elasticity, with visibly reduced pigmentation, scarring, and inflammation.

This multi-modal approach represents a new chapter in the treatment of keloids, scarring, rosacea, and severe skin damage, offering patients a tailored and regenerative solution designed to restore, repair, and rejuvenate at the deepest levels of the skin.

The laser

The Alma Hybrid Laser fuses CO₂ laser resurfacing with 1570nm non-ablative laser technology to deliver transformative results with minimal downtime.

By targeting multiple layers of the skin simultaneously, it stimulates collagen production, resurfaces damaged tissue, and promotes cellular renewal.

Unlike traditional single-technology laser treatments, this dual-action hybrid laser allows medical professionals to customise treatments for each individual’s skin type, condition, and recovery profile — ensuring precise, predictable, and safer results.

“Our goal is not only to heal the skin but to empower our patients to walk a new journey of confidence,” explains Dr Saumya Gautam, medical aesthetician and aesthetic doctor at S&S Aesthetics in Cape Town.

“By combining hybrid laser technology with regenerative therapies like TED and Korean Salmon DNA, we are truly transforming how we approach skin restoration and rejuvenation.”

The treatment

Following the laser resurfacing phase, patients experience the transepidermal delivery (TED).

This needle-free treatment system uses ultrasound-based energy to infuse active ingredients deep into the dermis.

This enhances absorption without pain or trauma, ensuring nutrients and bioactive compounds penetrate effectively into the skin’s foundation.

TED is then paired with Korean salmon DNA (PN or PDRN therapy) — a regenerative treatment derived from purified DNA fragments of salmon.

Known for its anti-inflammatory, healing, and anti-ageing properties, salmon DNA works at the cellular level to promote tissue regeneration, skin elasticity, and repair of damaged cells, complementing the collagen-stimulating effects of the lasers.

The result is a synergistic therapy that not only treats the visible signs of ageing and scarring but also restores the skin’s integrity from within, enhancing luminosity, tone, and overall skin health.

Glowing from inside

“Every patient’s skin tells a story,” says Gautam.

“Whether it’s trauma, acne scarring, pigmentation, or post-surgical marks — our role is to help them rewrite that story through advanced science and personalised care.”

Patients who have already undergone this multi-tech protocol report improvements in skin texture, tone, and elasticity, with visibly reduced pigmentation, scarring, and inflammation.

Many patients experience a renewed sense of self-confidence as their skin begins to heal — both physically and emotionally.