The green shift: Plants become mental health solution for millennials and Gen Z

Psychologists call it the “green shift”, a growing number of South African millennials and Gen Z are opting to become plant parents as an accessible form of therapy. As October marks Mental Health Awareness Month, the trend has never been more topical.

From 35-year-olds nurturing 40 plants in one-bedroom apartments to young professionals opting for low-maintenance succulents over the demands of pet ownership, a growing number of South Africans are seeking tranquillity and serenity both inside and outside their homes.

Mental health solution

For many, the stress and responsibility of caring for a dog — let alone contemplating parenthood — feels overwhelming in today's fast-paced world.

"Plants have become a mental health solution for a generation looking to create calmer, greener spaces against the noise of city living," said plant stylist Nkhensani Rikhotso.

Plant parents are the new helicopter parents.

They have apps to track watering schedules, they're in WhatsApp groups diagnosing leaf problems, and they're documenting every new leaf like it's a baby's first steps.

The shift began during the Covid-19 lockdowns when South Africans confined indoors craved a connection with nature.

"We couldn't go outside, so we brought the outside in.

“Once people saw how much calmer, cleaner and more grounded they felt, they realised that nurturing green life - nurtures self and is the simplest way to grow happiness,” said Rikhotso.

Clean mind, clean air

Science backs this up. Greenery in indoor spaces has been shown to reduce stress, boost productivity, and even purify the air.

For those with asthma or allergies, certain plants like peace lilies and snake plants can make a big difference to air quality.

Once considered a hobby for those with sprawling gardens, plant care has become accessible to everyone, and South Africans living in townships, suburbs and cities are all adopting the trend — from 21-year-olds decorating student flats with succulents to professionals styling high-end apartments with statement ferns and fiddle-leaf figs.

"I get messages from varsity students asking what plant is best for their desk, and I've got clients in their 40s building full indoor gardens. It's truly across the board," said Rikhotso.

Beyond aesthetics, caring for plants has become a form of mindfulness and self-care.

“When I water my plants on a Saturday, that’s my quiet time. It forces me to slow down and be present.

“I can even tell when I’m not in a good headspace — my plants reflect that. They droop when I do,” said Rikhotso.

"Whether it's a single succulent on a windowsill or a full-blown jungle of Monsteras and philodendrons, the rise of plant parenting shows no signs of slowing down," said Rikhotso.

"And it's not just plant moms anymore. Plant dads and many others are proudly joining the movement, too."

If you're interested in becoming a plant parent, check out the Houghton Bonsai, Succulent and Plant Show, taking place at Killarney Mall in Johannesburg from 7 to 9 November 2025.

The event offers plant lovers the chance to explore a wide range of bonsais, succulents, and rare species while learning from experts about propagation, plant care and styling through interactive workshops and demonstrations.