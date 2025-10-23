RecoMed recognised with Eisai at TICAD 9 for groundbreaking Africa –Japan healthcare collaboration

RecoMed, South Africa’s leading digital healthcare marketplace, has been internationally recognised together with its partner Eisai Co., Ltd., a global pharmaceutical company headquartered in Tokyo, at the recent Tokyo International Conference on African Development (TICAD 9) for the pioneering collaboration to enhance healthcare access across Africa.

The recognition was announced during the International Cooperation MOU Signing Ceremony, a highlight of TICAD 9 held in August 2025, celebrating strategic partnerships between Japan and Africa. Among the distinguished guests were Shigeru Ishiba, then prime minister of Japan; Sheraan Amod, founder and CEO of RecoMed; Shohei Kanazawa, vice president and president of the East Asia and Global South Region at Eisai; and four African heads of state.

The RecoMed–Eisai partnership was highlighted as a model of how innovation and cross-border collaboration can improve health outcomes across emerging markets. Originally established through an investment and partnership signed in 2023, the relationship deepened with Eisai’s follow-on investment in 2025, underscoring a shared commitment to building technology platforms that address critical health priorities, including insomnia, brain health, and dementia.

The partnership reflects Eisai’s global human health care (HHC) concept aiming to effectively achieve social good in the form of relieving anxiety over health and reducing health disparities and RecoMed’s vision to modernise Africa’s healthcare infrastructure through technology and patient-centric design. Together, the two companies are developing innovative digital health solutions to improve diagnosis, treatment, and continuity of care for millions of Africans.

At TICAD 9, the RecoMed–Eisai collaboration stood out among a select group of international MOUs chosen for formal recognition. The event, themed “Driving Inclusive Growth and Innovation for Africa,” brought together global leaders, investors, and development organizations dedicated to advancing sustainable growth across the continent.

“This recognition reflects not only RecoMed’s growth as an African technology leader, but also the growing importance of public–private partnerships in addressing Africa’s most pressing health challenges,” said Sheraan Amod, CEO of RecoMed.

“Our collaboration with Eisai demonstrates how innovation and global cooperation can create meaningful, scalable solutions for the continent’s healthcare systems.”

Amod also participated in several sessions alongside Eisai’s global leadership to explore how digital innovation can accelerate health system transformation and equitable access to care.

The MOU and recognition come at a time when Africa’s healthcare systems are undergoing rapid digitalization. RecoMed’s platform already connects millions of patients with healthcare professionals. Through its collaboration with Eisai, the company aims to integrate education, teleconsultation, and disease-management pathways into a single, accessible ecosystem.

The TICAD 9 recognition serves as both a milestone and a springboard for RecoMed’s next phase of growth, highlighting Africa’s emergence as a global centre for healthcare innovation and partnership.

About RecoMed

RecoMed is Africa’s leading digital healthcare marketplace, enabling patients to easily find, book, and access trusted healthcare providers across the continent. By combining advanced technology, data insights, and partnerships with leading global health institutions, RecoMed is driving a new era of patient-centred care and digital transformation in African health systems. RecoMed’s mission is to make quality healthcare more accessible, transparent, and efficient for millions of people across Africa.



