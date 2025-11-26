Trending
Food entrepreneurs invited to apply for V&A Waterfront incubator
Participants gain access to mentorship, industry networks, specialised kitchen equipment and market exposure. The programme also connects entrepreneurs to funding pathways and provides guidance on regulatory compliance and product development.
Programme structure
Pre-incubation (three months): Businesses undergo assessments to identify capability gaps and work with mentors to develop growth plans.
Incubation (five months): Focus on operational scaling, funding readiness, market positioning, brand development and regulatory requirements, supported by regular progress reviews.
Growth (four months): Emphasis on expanding market access, strengthening distribution channels and supporting long-term operational sustainability.
Applications
Eligible food and beverage entrepreneurs can apply for the 2026 cohort until 30 November 2025. Programme details and requirements are available via the V&A Waterfront’s Makers Landing platform.