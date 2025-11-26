South Africa
    Food entrepreneurs invited to apply for V&A Waterfront incubator

    The V&A Waterfront’s Makers Landing Kitchen Incubator Programme is inviting applications from small, production-focused food and beverage businesses for its 2026 intake. The 12-month programme supports scalable food enterprises through business development, technical training and access to commercial kitchen facilities.
    26 Nov 2025
    26 Nov 2025
    Maker’s Landing Kitchen Incubator 2024 Cohorts | image supplied
    Maker’s Landing Kitchen Incubator 2024 Cohorts | image supplied

    Participants gain access to mentorship, industry networks, specialised kitchen equipment and market exposure. The programme also connects entrepreneurs to funding pathways and provides guidance on regulatory compliance and product development.

    Programme structure

    Pre-incubation (three months): Businesses undergo assessments to identify capability gaps and work with mentors to develop growth plans.

    Incubation (five months): Focus on operational scaling, funding readiness, market positioning, brand development and regulatory requirements, supported by regular progress reviews.

    Growth (four months): Emphasis on expanding market access, strengthening distribution channels and supporting long-term operational sustainability.

    Applications

    Eligible food and beverage entrepreneurs can apply for the 2026 cohort until 30 November 2025. Programme details and requirements are available via the V&A Waterfront’s Makers Landing platform.

    Let's do Biz