South Africa unveils first net recycling hub at V&A Waterfront

The Minister of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment, Dr Dion George, has officially launched South Africa’s first harbour-based net recycling facility at the V&A Waterfront in Cape Town. The containerised “micro-recycling pod”, located at Collier Jetty, processes end-of-life fishing nets into high-value raw materials for reuse in plastic manufacturing.

Image credit: DFFE

“The solution we see here today, the recycling and repurposing of end-of-life fishing gear, provides a glimpse of what a sustainable future can look like.

"This is how we build resilience in our blue economy, ensuring that economic activity supports environmental protection,” the minister said.

The recycling pod, housed in a converted shipping container, can shred, wash, dry and densify up to 100 kilogrammes of used nets per hour.

By transforming discarded fishing gear into clean plastic flakes, the facility prevents waste from reaching landfills or the ocean, reduces the risk of ghost fishing gear, and creates new economic opportunities.

The launch of this pilot project was led by OCEAN Action Network (OCEAN) and Ocean Plastic Technologies (OPT), while the South African Deep-Sea Trawling Industry Association (SADSTIA) supported the project by securing funding from the Marine Stewardship Council’s Ocean Stewardship Fund.

The V&A Waterfront also supported the project by donating space to host and operate the facility.

The minister commended the initiative, noting that it supports South Africa’s national commitments under the National Environmental Management: Waste Act, and advances global goals such as Sustainable Development Goal 14: Life Below Water.

He also emphasised that the project complements the ambitions of the emerging Global Plastic Treaty and reflects South Africa’s leadership on this issue within the Group of Twenty (G20) Presidency.

“This is more than just a recycling project. It’s about protecting marine ecosystems, supporting South Africa’s fishing communities, and building a model that can be replicated in other harbours around the country and across the continent,” OCEAN MD Estelle van der Merwe said.

SADSTIA executive secretary Johann Augustyn highlighted the project’s alignment with the Marine Stewardship Council (MSC) Fisheries Standard.

“Mitigating the impacts of ghost gear is essential for healthy oceans.

"We hope this South African pilot inspires wider adoption of innovative, technology-based recycling solutions,” Augustyn said.

With the recycling pod now fully operational, the next step is to scale the model.

OPT’s self-contained plant is designed for easy replication, and additional containers can be deployed to other harbours.

The net recycling project aims to create a scalable, circular economy solution for marine plastic waste right at the harbour’s edge.

It will also create awareness of the importance of recycling among residents and visitors to the V&A Waterfront.

“Our oceans are the lifeblood of South Africa’s environmental and economic future.

"Initiatives like this show the power of partnership and innovation in driving real change.

"When we work together across government, business and civil society, we turn waste into opportunity and stewardship into action,” the minister said.