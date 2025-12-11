Joy from Africa brings marine-inspired sculptures to V&A Waterfront's festive display

The V&A Waterfront has unveiled its latest festive season installation, developed in collaboration with local artists whose work draws inspiration from South Africa’s coastal environment.

The display forms part of the precinct’s ongoing Joy from Africa initiative, now in its seventh year, which aims to rethink traditional festive décor through local craft, sustainable materials, and community partnerships.

Since its inception, the initiative has involved more than 1,000 crafters and 190 small businesses, turning the Waterfront into a public platform for African design and creative enterprise.

The 2025 installation continues this approach, bringing together artists and makers from across the region.

This year’s centrepiece is Rockpoolers, a collection of large-scale papier-mâché shell sculptures created by artist Lucie De Moyencourt. Known for her ocean-inspired ceramic works, De Moyencourt collaborated with design groups Quazi Designs, Bishop Tarambawamwe, and Ashanti Design to translate her smaller, hand-made shells into pieces ranging from 40-70cm in size.

Each sculpture has been individually crafted and painted in blues, greens, and other oceanic tones. The designs draw from De Moyencourt’s Shellegance series, which reinterprets shells as refined interior objects.

“I’ve always admired how the Waterfront approaches festive décor,” De Moyencourt says. “Being able to contribute as a local creative is something I’m grateful for.”

Sustainability remains a guiding principle of the Joy from Africa initiative. As with previous installations, the Rockpoolers sculptures are handmade using responsibly sourced materials, and each piece reflects the unique style of the makers involved.

According to Donald Kau, head of PR and Communications at the V&A Waterfront, the work produced for this year’s campaign continues the project’s broader intention: “The makers involved bring their own interpretations of Cape Town’s coastal identity. Their work reflects creativity grounded in craft, community, and the natural environment.”

The installation will be on public display from 1 December 2025 in the Victoria Wharf Shopping Centre, outside Woolworths. Additional pieces created by local artists and craft collectives will appear throughout the precinct as part of the wider festive programme.

More details on the Joy from Africa initiative and its contributors are available here