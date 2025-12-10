The Winchester Cape Town unveils art-led room and event space refresh

The Winchester Boutique Hotel in Sea Point has completed a soft refurbishment of all 78 guest rooms and revamped its event spaces, featuring bespoke local art and modern design to enhance the experience for both leisure and corporate travellers.

Source: Supplied

The project, undertaken with interior designer Francois du Plessis, adds depth, colour, and local artistry while strengthening the hotel’s role as a contemporary hub on the Sea Point Promenade.

Updated design, classic feel

Completed between May and October 2025, the room refresh focused on the Winchester’s existing aesthetic, adding new furnishings, texture, and a cohesive visual identity. No structural changes were made, with the emphasis on enhancing the hotel’s classic character with subtle modernity, warmth, and a stronger sense of place.

General Manager Walda Lloyd says: "Guests are recognising the refreshed look immediately. The rooms feel updated and more inviting, but still very much in line with the Winchester’s classic character."

Source: Supplied

Art-led design

A central feature of the refurbishment is bespoke wallpaper by Cara Saven Wallpapers, created with Cape Town visual artist Hermien van der Merwe.

• Sea-facing rooms feature custom palm-themed wallpapers, echoing the iconic palms lining the Promenade.

• Mountain-facing rooms display fynbos artworks from Hermien’s original oil paintings, inspired by Table Mountain, Lion’s Head, and Signal Hill.

Each wallpaper was custom-designed for the shape and proportions of its room and is produced locally on seamless, wipeable, Green Tag–approved materials. Selected walls were signed by Hermien during a special ceremony.

Hermien van der Merwe says: “Seeing my work integrated into the rooms at this scale has been remarkable. These fynbos pieces began with time spent observing the landscape, and it’s rewarding to see them form part of the hotel’s design story and guest experience.”

Upcoming art exhibition

In celebration of the collaboration, an exhibition of Hermien’s work will be hosted in the Constance Room from 16 December 2025 to 6 January 2026, open daily from 11am – 4pm (closed 25 December and 1 January). The exhibition will echo the botanical themes now found throughout the mountain-facing rooms.

Source: Supplied

Strengthened meetings and events offering

Alongside the room enhancements, the Winchester has expanded its meetings and events capabilities with a redesigned Constance Room and the new Francon Room. These venues offer flexibility and sophistication for corporate, event, and conferencing needs, supported by upgraded interiors, acoustic improvements, and advanced AV technology.

The Constance Room now features refreshed interiors, acoustic treatment, upgraded AV, double-glazed doors, and a new divider for multi-format gatherings.

The Francon Room is equipped with a 75-inch interactive touch display, video-conferencing technology, floor-box connectivity, adjustable lighting, and original artworks by Max Wolpe and Rossouw, ideal for high-level meetings and hybrid sessions.

A contemporary chapter for a coastal icon

Neil Markovitz, CEO of Newmark Hotels & Reserves, says: "This project honours everything people already love about the Winchester while strengthening its relevance in a rapidly evolving hospitality landscape. It reflects the hotel’s history, its sense of place, and the creative South African talent we’ve collaborated with."

The refurbishment positions The Winchester Boutique Hotel as a refreshed, art-driven destination that balances heritage with modern leisure and corporate offerings.