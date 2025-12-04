Korean and South African chefs team up for 2026 culinary exchange

The South African Chefs Association and the Korean Cultural Centre in South Africa have launched a new culinary partnership that will culminate in a three-day Korean–South African Culinary Exchange in January 2026.

Source: Supplied

The programme will bring Korean chefs to Johannesburg and Pretoria for demonstrations, masterclasses and a joint Chef’s Table series aimed at deepening cultural and professional ties.

The partnership was first showcased on the Expresso Morning Show on 17 November 2025 as part of the G20 Summit broadcast series. Representing South Africa, Chef Raynor Damons joined the Korean Cultural Centre to introduce viewers to the principles of Hansik, rooted in Obangsaek, the five cardinal colours symbolising balance in flavour, nutrition and presentation.

During the segment, Chef Raynor prepared four classic dishes: bibimbap, bulgogi, bibim mandu, and LA galbi, each highlighting the harmony central to Korean cuisine.

Building cultural connections through food

Founded in 2021 under Korea’s Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism, the Korean Cultural Centre promotes cultural understanding through arts, heritage and cuisine. Its collaboration with SA Chefs aims to strengthen people-to-people exchange through shared culinary experiences.

“Food is one of the most powerful expressions of who we are,” says Chef Raynor Damons. “This collaboration reminds us that while flavours may differ, the joy of sharing a meal is something every culture understands.”

Exchange programme coming January 2026

Around ten Korean chefs will travel to South Africa next year to work directly with local chefs in both cities. The programme will include authentic Korean cooking demonstrations, skill-sharing workshops and a joint Chef’s Table that explores both traditional dishes and fusion concepts.

Ideas already being tested include Bulgogi Bunny Chow, Japchae-stuffed Dombolo, and Kimchi–Atchar Slaw, showcasing the playful crossover between the two countries’ food cultures.

A long-term partnership

The initiative marks the start of a sustained collaboration between SA Chefs and the Korean Cultural Centre, designed to support skills development, cultural exchange and continued culinary innovation.