South Africa
Tourism Food Services
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe
NewsPress Office NewsCompaniesJobsEventsPeopleMultimediaFeaturesOpinion
AdvertiseSubmit news

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

Loeries Creative WeekPendoringEffie AwardsBizTrendsBizTrendsTVIMC ConferenceOrchids and OnionsThe Lead CreativeMore Sections..

In the news

Cape Town TourismCity Lodge HotelsRennies BCD TravelSam HospitalityEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry

Subscribe & Follow

Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>
    Search jobs

    Korean and South African chefs team up for 2026 culinary exchange

    The South African Chefs Association and the Korean Cultural Centre in South Africa have launched a new culinary partnership that will culminate in a three-day Korean–South African Culinary Exchange in January 2026.
    4 Dec 2025
    4 Dec 2025
    Source: Supplied
    Source: Supplied

    The programme will bring Korean chefs to Johannesburg and Pretoria for demonstrations, masterclasses and a joint Chef’s Table series aimed at deepening cultural and professional ties.

    The partnership was first showcased on the Expresso Morning Show on 17 November 2025 as part of the G20 Summit broadcast series. Representing South Africa, Chef Raynor Damons joined the Korean Cultural Centre to introduce viewers to the principles of Hansik, rooted in Obangsaek, the five cardinal colours symbolising balance in flavour, nutrition and presentation.

    During the segment, Chef Raynor prepared four classic dishes: bibimbap, bulgogi, bibim mandu, and LA galbi, each highlighting the harmony central to Korean cuisine.

    Building cultural connections through food

    Founded in 2021 under Korea’s Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism, the Korean Cultural Centre promotes cultural understanding through arts, heritage and cuisine. Its collaboration with SA Chefs aims to strengthen people-to-people exchange through shared culinary experiences.

    “Food is one of the most powerful expressions of who we are,” says Chef Raynor Damons. “This collaboration reminds us that while flavours may differ, the joy of sharing a meal is something every culture understands.”

    Exchange programme coming January 2026

    Around ten Korean chefs will travel to South Africa next year to work directly with local chefs in both cities. The programme will include authentic Korean cooking demonstrations, skill-sharing workshops and a joint Chef’s Table that explores both traditional dishes and fusion concepts.

    Ideas already being tested include Bulgogi Bunny Chow, Japchae-stuffed Dombolo, and Kimchi–Atchar Slaw, showcasing the playful crossover between the two countries’ food cultures.

    A long-term partnership

    The initiative marks the start of a sustained collaboration between SA Chefs and the Korean Cultural Centre, designed to support skills development, cultural exchange and continued culinary innovation.

    Read more: hospitality industry, SA Chefs Association, food services, South African chefs, culinary tourism, food culture, tourism and travel
    Share this article
    NextOptions
    TopicsNext
    Related
    Top stories
    More news
    Let's do Biz