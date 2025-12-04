90% of South Africans believe ride-hailing is safer: What's driving this change?

A new Safety Index report by Ipsos, commissioned by Bolt, reveals that 90% of South African ride-hailing users now consider ride-hailing services inherently safer than buses and traditional taxis. This marks a notable shift in public perception and reliance on technology-driven mobility.

Source: Supplied

The study shows that 43% of ride-hailing users are between 25 and 34 years old, relying on the service as part of their weekly routines. Most riders use the platform multiple times a week or a few times a month.

Safety features reinforce trust

Ride-hailing users highlight features like real-time GPS tracking, driver identification, vetted drivers, and door-to-door drop-offs as reasons they feel safer than using public transport, particularly at night or in unfamiliar areas. 92% report feeling safer when travelling after dark.

A strong majority, 93% of passengers, have booked rides for someone else, most often to ensure family or friends get home safely. Nearly 96% agree that in-app safety features make ride-hailing safer overall, demonstrating the value of digital tools in promoting secure journeys.

Simo Kalajdzic, senior operations manager at Bolt South Africa, emphasised the company’s dedication to safety, noting that every decision from product innovation to driver training focuses on rider and driver protection.

Soyinka Witness, Ipsos director of strategy, sub-Saharan Africa, remarked that the study highlights how central safety is to mobility choices, particularly for women and young adults. Features that provide control and reassurance are key to user trust.

The findings from the Ipsos Safety Perception Study will inform ongoing platform improvements, ensuring that both riders and drivers can navigate South Africa’s roads with confidence, day or night.