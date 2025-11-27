Limpopo ramps up road safety to halve fatalities by 2030

Limpopo has stepped up its road safety efforts as the Office of the Premier and the Department of Transport and Community Safety assume full custodianship of the Limpopo Road Safety Programme (LRSP).

From left to right: Dr Jonathan James (Impact Catalyst), MEC Violet Mathye (LDTC) and Dr Mari Romijin (Impact Catalyst)

The move marks the launch of a five-year strategy, running from 2026 to 2030, aimed at cutting road deaths and serious injuries in half.

Data-led targets to save lives

Funded by The Anglo American Foundation and implemented with Impact Catalyst, the LRSP has become a model of collaboration between government, business, and communities. Its next phase relies on data-driven interventions, aligned with the United Nations Decade of Action for Road Safety 2021–2030.

One cornerstone is the International Road Assessment Programme (iRAP) surveys, which analysed over 1,500 km of high-risk roads in Limpopo. Many were rated below a three-star safety level for vehicle occupants, guiding infrastructure upgrades, signage improvements, and enforcement measures where they are needed most.

“This data allows us to target our interventions where they matter most,” says Dr Jonathan James, Programme Manager at Impact Catalyst. “By integrating data from multiple departments, the Province can act with greater transparency, accountability, and precision.”

Turning strategy into action

The LRSP’s impact spans multiple areas of the Safe System Approach:

• Emergency response: Over 1,100 Emergency Care Officers trained in standardised pre-hospital care.

• Learner and driver safety: VIA school safety programme reached 3,000 learners; Youth Drivers’ Project helped 112 learners obtain licences, with more on track.

• Institutional strengthening: 89 provincial officials trained in evidence-led road safety management.

Collaboration at the core

Delivered through partnerships across provincial departments, municipalities, and technical partners, including the CSIR and the University of Johannesburg, the LRSP is designed to scale and sustain results.

“Our work goes beyond strategies and data,” says Dr Mari Romijn, Head of Capable State at Impact Catalyst. “We’re building the systems, skills, and partnerships that make safer roads everyone’s responsibility. When communities, learners, and officials work together, real change happens.”

With custodianship now fully transferred to the Department of Transport and Community Safety, Limpopo is set to expand and sustain measurable road safety improvements.

“The success here shows that when strategy, data, skills, and community engagement come together, measurable outcomes follow,” adds Dr James. “This programme is more than a project — it’s a blueprint for lasting change.”