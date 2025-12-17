South Africa
    McCain SA to sell vegetable operations to Enduring Ventures

    17 Dec 2025
    US-based entrepreneurial holding company, Enduring Ventures has announced it plans to acquire the vegetable manufacturing operations of McCain South Africa. The deal will include the acquisition of well-known Harvestime brand. Enduring Ventures, which has existing interests in South Africa, intends to expand the portfolio through a new premium range of frozen vegetables.
    Image source: chandlervid85 from Freepik
    Image source: chandlervid85 from Freepik

    McCain South Africa’s vegetable manufacturing operations include a factory in Springs, Gauteng and a raw processing plant in Marble Hall, Limpopo, which together employ more than 350 people.

    “This acquisition represents a meaningful step in expanding our long-term presence in South Africa,” says Xavier Helgesen, managing director of Enduring Ventures. “We are committed to partnering with the team, growers, and suppliers to continue delivering quality and stability while building on the strong foundations already in place.”

    The deal supports ongoing continuity and gives stakeholders confidence in the path ahead, said the acquisition announcement. "Employees will benefit from job security and opportunities for growth, while farmers and suppliers can rely on the same trusted partnerships. Consumers and retail customers will continue to enjoy high-quality products delivered with the same standards they know and trust."

    This move allows McCain South Africa to concentrate on its core strategic potato portfolio and invest resources into product development, technology and efficiency.

    “This strategic decision supports our ambition to focus on our potato business, where we see significant opportunities for innovation and growth. By streamlining our operations, we can invest further into technology and product development for the South African market,” says Gaynor Poretti, managing director of McCain South Africa.
    The transaction remains subject to regulatory approvals. The decision from the Competition Commission is anticipated in the first quarter of 2026.

