Marriott debuts boutique Camps Bay hotel with Morea House opening

Marriott Bonvoy’s Autograph Collection Hotels has expanded its South African footprint with the opening of Morea House, Autograph Collection, a 90-room boutique hotel in Camps Bay that blends locally inspired design, dining and wellness experiences along Cape Town’s Atlantic Seaboard.

Source: Supplied

Located along one of the city’s most recognisable coastal strips, the new property brings Autograph Collection’s independent-hotel positioning to Camps Bay, with a focus on place-led design, immersive wellness and curated food and wine offerings.

Autograph Collection’s first property in Cape Town

“Morea House is our first Autograph Collection property in Cape Town, and it reflects the city’s spirit at every turn,” said Sandra Schulze-Potgieter, vice president, premium, select and midscale brands, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Marriott International.

Source: Supplied

“From the architecture and interiors to the sweeping views of the ocean and mountains, the hotel unfolds as a place to pause, explore, and connect with the Mother City and its people. Every detail invites guests to savour life’s pleasures, creating an experience that is personal, soulful, and exactly like nothing else.”

Design shaped by landscape and local craft

Designed by Cape Town-based interior architect Tristan du Plessis, Morea House draws on the contrasts of its surroundings — combining sculptural forms with natural textures and materials including timber, stone and bronze tones.

Source: Supplied

The hotel’s guestrooms and suites are oriented around mountain, ocean and beach views, with bespoke furniture and finishes reflecting the surrounding environment. Public spaces flow between expansive terraces and more intimate areas, featuring works by South African artists and design elements rooted in the city’s heritage.

Dining anchored in place and season

Morea House offers several dining and social spaces across the property. Ground-floor restaurant Omri serves modern Lebanese cuisine with South African coastal influences, using locally sourced ingredients and regional flavours, complemented by a curated wine list.

Source: Supplied

The Morea House Pool Restaurant, located on the second floor, offers seasonal dishes in a relaxed poolside setting with ocean views, transitioning into a sunset-focused cocktail venue in the evenings. Additional spaces include The Courtyard for quiet reflection and The Wine Room, designed for private tastings and small gatherings.

Wellness-led experiences

Wellness forms a core part of the guest experience, integrated through daily rituals, outdoor activities and spa offerings. Guests can participate in sunrise yoga, coastal walks and guided mountain hikes, as well as a guided cold-water immersion in the Atlantic Ocean.

The on-site spa follows a holistic approach, with signature treatments including the Morea Elemental Flow massage using fynbos-infused oils, and Morea Ocean Radiance, a full-body ritual combining thermal therapy, bodywork and sound therapy.

“When guests arrive, our intention is for them to feel as if they’ve discovered a sanctuary created just for them,” said Albert Smit, General Manager of Morea House.

“We want them to leave restored, reconnected, and carrying with them the essence of this place."