    Driving modern conference success through tech and connection

    The way humans interact and conduct business is constantly evolving, and today’s workplaces and workspaces must adapt to keep up with modern developments. The world of conferencing is no different, where evolution is necessary to respond to what modern event planners value most: business continuity, flexible and inclusive spaces, high‑density connectivity, visible sustainability practices, and technology that enables meaningful personalisation.
    By Matshidiso Kekana
    5 Mar 2026
    5 Mar 2026
    Source: Pavel Danilyuk via
    Source: Pavel Danilyuk via Pexels

    Even in today’s remote-working world, having dedicated on‑site teams is still considered one of the most effective ways for teams to engage and build relationships. To achieve the best outcomes from these occasions, careful thought must be given to all aspects of the event experience. Modern conferencing facilities can support these interactions.

    Modern facilities and resilient infrastructure

    As event planners balance rising costs with higher expectations, fast and transparent venue information has become essential. In demand are large, multi‑format conferencing spaces with multiple meeting and conference rooms, supported by clearly published configurations and on‑site audiovisual and staging services. Highly configurable event spaces are the order of the day.

    Today’s clients also prioritise resilient infrastructure, acoustically considered rooms with good lighting, accessible design features such as ramps and automatic doors, and sustainability initiatives, including digital signage and waste‑reduction practices.

    Technology continues to play a central role, with planners favouring integrated event platforms and mobile apps that simplify registration, audience engagement and analytics.

    Contemporary audiovisual solutions, including LED screens, AV‑over‑IP systems and broadcast‑quality streaming for selected hybrid requirements, are now required as standard, with clear audio remaining the most critical factor for effective learning.

    In the most ideal situation, these technologies are supported by purpose‑built spaces and professional production capabilities.

    Modern facilities should also combine large-format and smaller meeting rooms seamlessly to support multi-stream agendas, interactive presentations and flexible seating layouts that transition from keynote sessions to workshops and networking. Complimentary high-speed Wi‑Fi is non-negotiable these days.

    Meaningful human connection and event experience

    An exceptional event experience extends beyond technology alone.

    It is defined by meaningful human connection, created through well‑designed, peer‑to‑peer formats; creative, locally inspired food and beverage experiences that spark conversation and reflect the rhythm of the agenda; and thoughtfully designed spaces that use natural light and calming aesthetics to enhance focus and engagement.

    At its core, a successful live event builds trust and delivers tangible commercial value through authentic, in‑person interaction.

    Planners increasingly seek venues that support first‑party insights, measurable outcomes, and robust safety, privacy, and continuity standards.

    About Matshidiso Kekana

    Matshidiso Kekana, Convention Centre Manager, Radisson OR Tambo
