Saudi Arabia and UAE drive Marriott's record growth in EMEA in 2025

Marriott International has capped an exceptional year of expansion across Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), underscoring its momentum in the global hospitality sector. In 2025, the hotel group recorded more than 230 organic signings, representing over 31,000 rooms, while adding 170 properties and nearly 24,000 rooms across the region.

Source: Supplied. Luxembourg Marriott Hotel Alfa - Hotel Lobby.

The performance delivered a 7.8% net rooms increase in EMEA, reflecting strong demand, new market entries and sustained brand growth. The milestone positions Marriott to deepen its presence in established hubs while accelerating development in emerging destinations across the region and beyond globally ahead.

“2025 was another strong year for Marriott International in EMEA defined by strategic expansion and segment-wide momentum across the region,” said Satya Anand, President, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Marriott International.

“We continued to grow our portfolio with purpose by expanding into new destinations, scaling our brands thoughtfully and offering even more diverse experiences for our guests and Marriott Bonvoy members. Our robust growth is a testament to the dedication of our teams and the trust of our owners, and we remain committed to shaping the future of travel in the region.”

The company’s EMEA region ended the year with a pipeline of over 600 properties and nearly 113,000 rooms. Germany, Italy, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates and the United Kingdom were the highest growth markets, with the leading number of signings for the company across the region in 2025.

Conversions and adaptive reuse projects continue to drive significant growth for the company in the region, fueled by the company’s portfolio of collection brands and conversion-friendly offerings. Conversions and adaptive reuse projects represented nearly 50% of the region’s signings in the year.

Unrivaled luxury brands deliver extraordinary growth

Marriott reinforced its luxury leadership in 2025. EMEA represented the company’s strongest region for signings in the luxury segment with a record 40 signed luxury deals. St. Regis saw the highest number of signed agreements in the region with 14 deals, including The St. Regis Karya Cove Resort, Bodrum and The St. Regis Jeddah Corniche.

Other luxury milestone signings included The Cape Town Edition, JW Marriott Hotel Tashkent and JW Marriott Milos Resort and Spa.

Record-breaking branded residential signings

Reinforcing the company’s 25-year leadership in branded residences, Marriott signed a record-breaking 24 residential deals across EMEA, more than double the volume signed in 2024.

Since year-end 2023, the company has grown its branded residential total portfolio of open and pipeline properties by 33% in Europe, and 70% in the Middle East & Africa, demonstrating the growing demand for elevated living in the region.

The company closed the year with 33 open locations and 60 in the region’s pipeline. Signings highlights in 2025 included The Residences at the Dubai Beach Edition; Marriott Residences, Budapest; The Ritz-Carlton Residences, Palm Hills, Cairo and Seamont, Autograph Collection Residences,and Al Reem Island, Abu Dhabi.

Accelerated expansion of midscale segment

Marriott has experienced extraordinary growth in the midscale segment, while maintaining a strategic focus on regionally resonant brands and scaling them. Four Points Flex by Sheraton, a conversion-friendly midscale brand offered in EMEA, represented the fastest growing brand for the company in the region with 18 signings and 23 openings in 2025. The brand closed the year with 38 open properties with over 4,300 rooms.