    Kerzner International adds Shamwari to Rare Finds portfolio

    Kerzner International will assume management of the hospitality division at Shamwari Private Game Reserve from 1 April 2026, with the property becoming part of Kerzner’s Rare Finds Hotels & Resorts portfolio.
    25 Feb 2026
    Source: Supplied
    The transition forms part of a broader strategy to strengthen the reserve’s global reach while retaining its conservation-driven positioning in South Africa’s luxury safari sector.

    Located in the Eastern Cape, Shamwari spans approximately 25,000 hectares of protected wilderness and is recognised for its wildlife conservation programmes, including Big Five preservation and community engagement initiatives.

    Expanding global reach

    Kerzner said the addition aligns with its focus on distinctive destinations with strong identities, with plans to leverage its international distribution platforms and operational infrastructure to expand Shamwari’s access to global markets.

    The hospitality group also intends to integrate Shamwari Air into its commercial platform, enabling more seamless travel connections and improving the overall guest journey.

    The Rare Finds collection focuses on properties defined by cultural authenticity, environmental stewardship and experiential luxury, positioning Shamwari alongside other unique destination-led resorts in the portfolio.

    Conservation and tourism positioning

    Shamwari will continue operating as a conservation-based experiential luxury destination under the new management structure, maintaining its focus on responsible tourism and environmental protection.

    The partnership is expected to enhance the reserve’s international visibility while preserving its conservation ethos and operational identity.

    The management transition takes effect on 1 April 2026.

    Let's do Biz