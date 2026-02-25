Operations return to normal at Cape Town Airport after fire

Cape Town International Airport has resumed normal operations following a fire at the International Inner Lane on Tuesday, 24 February. No injuries were reported, and the blaze was quickly extinguished.

Current operational status

• Airlines: Most check-in systems are fully operational. Lift Airlines continues to process passengers manually.

• International arrivals: The Border Management Authority (BMA) and Customs are operating manually; extended wait times are expected.

• International departures: International departures resumed yesterday evening, with all aircraft that landed during the incident processed. A limited number of flights were diverted.

• Baggage: Manual processing is ongoing; delays in delivery are expected.

• Domestic travel: Operations have returned to normal.

Key changes to airport layout

• International arrivals corridor: Remains closed.

• Meeters & Greeters: Follow signage to the temporary area at the International Inner Lane (Ground Floor).

• Baggage retrieval: Passengers who missed collection yesterday can retrieve their bags at the northern side of the temporary Meeters & Greeters entrance.

Passenger guidance

Passengers are advised to:

• Check the Acsa App for real-time updates.

• Contact their airline directly to confirm flight status before travelling to the airport.

For baggage assistance:

• Menzies Aviation: 021 935 3913

• Colossal Aviation Services: 021 935 3907

Acsa continues to investigate the cause of the fire. Passengers are advised to follow airport signage and instructions. Operations are stabilising, and further updates will be provided if needed.