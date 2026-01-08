OpenAI introduces ChatGPT Health for medical and wellness use

OpenAI has introduced ChatGPT Health, a dedicated health and wellness experience within ChatGPT that allows users to connect personal health information, including medical records and wellness app data, to support health-related queries and preparation for clinical care.

Health already a major ChatGPT use case

OpenAI says health and wellness is already one of the most common uses of ChatGPT, with more than 230 million people globally asking health-related questions on the platform each week. ChatGPT Health is intended to address fragmented health information, which is often spread across patient portals, apps, wearable devices and documents, by bringing it into a single, secure environment.

A separate, protected health environment

ChatGPT Health operates as a dedicated space within ChatGPT, with additional privacy and security protections designed specifically for sensitive health data. According to OpenAI, health conversations are encrypted, isolated from other chats and are not used to train its foundation models.

While limited non-health context from other chats may be used to improve relevance, health information does not flow back into standard ChatGPT conversations.

Connecting medical records and wellness apps

Users can connect medical records and wellness apps, including Apple Health, MyFitnessPal and Function, to help contextualise responses. The service can assist with understanding test results, preparing questions for doctor visits, tracking patterns over time, and interpreting data from fitness and health tools.

OpenAI emphasised that ChatGPT Health is not intended to diagnose or treat medical conditions and is designed to support, not replace, clinical care.

US-focused integrations and partnerships

To enable access to medical records in the US, OpenAI has partnered with b.well, a health data network that connects consumers to healthcare providers. Medical record integrations and some app connections are currently available only in the US, and Apple Health integration requires iOS.

User controls and data management

OpenAI said ChatGPT Health includes additional controls that allow users to view, manage or delete health-related memories and disconnect linked apps at any time.

Developed with physician input

The health experience was developed with input from more than 260 physicians across 60 countries and multiple medical specialties. OpenAI said clinicians provided feedback on model outputs hundreds of thousands of times to help shape how the system handles safety, clarity and escalation to professional care.

The company evaluates the system using HealthBench, a framework designed with physicians to assess responses against clinical quality standards rather than exam-style testing.

Phased rollout

ChatGPT Health is being rolled out initially to a limited group of users on Free, Go, Plus and Pro plans outside the European Economic Area, Switzerland and the UK. OpenAI said it plans to expand access more broadly on web and iOS in the coming weeks.