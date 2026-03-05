South Africa
ICT Mobile & Apps
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe
NewsPress Office NewsCompaniesJobsEventsPeopleMultimediaFeaturesOpinion
AdvertiseSubmit news

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

BizTrendsCannes LionsPendoringEffie AwardsBizTrendsTVIMC ConferenceOrchids and OnionsThe Lead CreativeLoeries Creative WeekMore Sections..

In the news

HOSTAFRICAEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry

Subscribe & Follow

Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>
    Search jobs

    Capitec unveils AI system to speed up client support

    Capitec has introduced a new artificial intelligence system, called Pulse, aimed at improving response times and reducing repetition in its contact centre operations.
    5 Mar 2026
    5 Mar 2026
    Andrew Baker, CIO at Capitec | image supplied
    Andrew Baker, CIO at Capitec | image supplied

    The system, known as Pulse, is triggered when a client contacts the bank’s support centre via the Capitec app. It provides agents with real-time contextual information about a client’s recent account activity before the conversation begins, allowing them to identify potential issues at the outset of the call.

    According to the bank, the tool draws on internal system signals to flag likely causes for contact, including declined transactions, service interruptions or account-related queries. The intention is to reduce repetitive questioning and accelerate resolution.

    Andrew Baker, Capitec’s chief information officer, says the focus is on improving interaction efficiency rather than replacing agents.

    Testing conducted over a three-month period indicated that agents who did not use the system initially took about 7% longer than the contact centre average to resolve queries. After adopting the tool, that group reduced call handling times by up to 18%, representing a net performance shift of 26%.

    The bank says the system activates only when a client initiates contact and remains operational for the duration of the support interaction. It analyses data relevant to the specific issue being addressed and is designed to operate within defined event-based and time-limited parameters.

    The move reflects a broader trend in the banking sector, where AI is increasingly being deployed to streamline service operations, manage call volumes and improve client experience without expanding headcount. As digital banking adoption grows, contact centres remain a critical touchpoint for resolving complex or urgent issues.

    Capitec joins a number of financial institutions investing in AI-enabled support tools, as competition intensifies around service responsiveness and operational efficiency.

    Read more: contact centres, call centres, Capitec, AI, Andrew Baker
    Share this article
    NextOptions
    TopicsNext
    Related
    Top stories
    More news
    Let's do Biz