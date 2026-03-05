Capitec unveils AI system to speed up client support

Capitec has introduced a new artificial intelligence system, called Pulse, aimed at improving response times and reducing repetition in its contact centre operations.

Andrew Baker, CIO at Capitec | image supplied

The system, known as Pulse, is triggered when a client contacts the bank’s support centre via the Capitec app. It provides agents with real-time contextual information about a client’s recent account activity before the conversation begins, allowing them to identify potential issues at the outset of the call.

According to the bank, the tool draws on internal system signals to flag likely causes for contact, including declined transactions, service interruptions or account-related queries. The intention is to reduce repetitive questioning and accelerate resolution.

Andrew Baker, Capitec’s chief information officer, says the focus is on improving interaction efficiency rather than replacing agents.

Testing conducted over a three-month period indicated that agents who did not use the system initially took about 7% longer than the contact centre average to resolve queries. After adopting the tool, that group reduced call handling times by up to 18%, representing a net performance shift of 26%.

The bank says the system activates only when a client initiates contact and remains operational for the duration of the support interaction. It analyses data relevant to the specific issue being addressed and is designed to operate within defined event-based and time-limited parameters.

The move reflects a broader trend in the banking sector, where AI is increasingly being deployed to streamline service operations, manage call volumes and improve client experience without expanding headcount. As digital banking adoption grows, contact centres remain a critical touchpoint for resolving complex or urgent issues.

Capitec joins a number of financial institutions investing in AI-enabled support tools, as competition intensifies around service responsiveness and operational efficiency.