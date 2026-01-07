South Africa
    Zimbabwe launches luxury river cruise vessel on Zambezi

    Zimbabwe has introduced The Zambezi Trader, a luxurious river cruise vessel operating from Msuna Island downstream of Victoria Falls along the Zambezi River into Lake Kariba. Guests can book 2-, 3-, or 4-night cruises to explore the river and surrounding wilderness in comfort and style.
    7 Jan 2026
    7 Jan 2026
    Source: Zambezi Cruise & Safaris
    Source: Zambezi Cruise & Safaris

    “We are proud to launch The Zambezi Trader as a new standard of excellence for Zimbabwean tourism. This vessel opens up the Zambezi River in a way that’s never been done before — blending comfort, culture, and conservation into one unforgettable experience," said Gavin Rennie, general manager, sales and marketing.

    A floating boutique cruise ship

    The Zambezi Trader features 29 en-suite cabins with private balconies, air conditioning, fans, and mosquito nets, accommodating up to 66 guests.

    A-Deck: 16 twin cabins with river-view balconies
    B-Deck: 5 family suites for up to four guests, with shared dining, lounge, bar, sun deck, and swimming pool
    C-Deck: 8 king suites with access to a private lounge, bar, dining area, pool, and D-Deck viewing platform

    Excursions along the Zambezi

    The cruise offers smaller tender boat trips for guests to explore hidden bays and tributaries. Activities include guided game viewing, birdwatching, and catch-and-release sports fishing.

    Guests can also enjoy sunset cruises, visits to local fishing villages, cultural tours, and game drives in the Kavira Forest Conservancy.

    Bookings and travel

    Cruises are available for individual cabin bookings or full-vessel charters, suitable for solo travellers, couples, families, or groups. Transfers are available from Victoria Falls, Hwange National Park, and nearby locations.

