Coca-Cola SA launches nationwide call for distribution entrepreneurs

Coca-Cola Beverages South Africa (CCBSA) is inviting expressions of interest from 100 qualified entrepreneurs to partner as strategic distributors in delivering its products across the country.

The programme targets individuals who can independently manage a warehouse and distribution operation within a designated area. Opportunities are available in Gauteng, Limpopo, Free State (Bloemfontein), Mpumalanga, Eastern Cape and KwaZulu-Natal.

Kooglan Naidu, CCBSA’s country lead for traditional trade, said the initiative aims to strengthen the company’s in-market execution.

“We are seeking dynamic entrepreneurs with local knowledge and operational experience who can help grow Coca-Cola’s reach and maintain service standards across the value chain,” he said.

Applicants are expected to have prior entrepreneurial experience, familiarity with the local market, industry knowledge, and proficiency in operating articulated trucks. Each successful applicant must own a fleet of at least five delivery trucks and have access to a warehouse of at least 1,000m².

Interested candidates should apply via CCBSA Careers, including their area of operation in the subject line. Applications close on 16 January 2026.