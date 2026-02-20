South Africa
Logistics Section
    Serco boosts SA production with Johannesburg facility expansion

    South African truck and trailer manufacturer, Serco has expanded its Johannesburg facility in Boksburg. The upgrades increase production capacity, shorten turnaround times, and enhance after-sales support for customers across the country.
    20 Feb 2026
    Source: Supplied
    Source: Supplied

    The 1 500 m² extension includes a dedicated after-sales repairs area, designed to increase repair throughput, reduce customer downtime, and improve overall efficiency. A newly developed speed bay within the facility is capable of handling minor repairs within a single day, enabling fleet operators to return vehicles to service faster.

    Serco CEO Clinton Holcroft said: "These investments strengthen our ability to respond quickly to customer needs. We’ve focused on improving workflow, increasing capacity, and creating a safer, cleaner working environment for our teams − all of which ultimately benefit our customers."

    Production capacity expanded

    The steel body assembly shop has also been expanded by 600 m², allowing production of an additional 20 vehicle bodies per month to support the company’s growing product range. Additional facility improvements include 3 800 m² of new paving, which improves yard access and drainage during rainy conditions.

    The expansion project began in October 2025 and was completed in January 2026. Holcroft said the company is optimistic about market conditions in 2026, supported by lower interest rates, a stronger rand, and elevated gold prices.

    Originally focused on refrigerated truck bodies and trailers, Serco now also produces dry‑freight solutions such as single-skin van bodies, tautliners, interlinks, and tautliner trailers. The latest enhancements ensure the company can meet increased demand while maintaining competitive lead times and manufacturing standards.

    logistics, logistics and transport, truck industry, South Africa logistics
