Maersk reroutes sailings around Africa amid Red Sea constraints

Maersk is temporarily rerouting some of its container sailings around the Cape of Good Hope, away from the Suez Canal, after encountering unforeseen constraints in the Red Sea region. The move follows the company’s recent plans to gradually restore services to the Suez route, which was disrupted for two years by attacks on ships in the area.

The Danish shipping group cited broader operational challenges in the Red Sea that are affecting passage times. “After conversations with our security partners, it is clear that these constraints are making it challenging to avoid delays regarding passage through the area,” Maersk said in a statement.

The company did not elaborate on the specific causes of the constraints and did not immediately respond to Reuters' requests for further comment.

Maersk’s Suez route disruptions have been a key factor in global trade instability since 2024, caused by attacks from Yemeni Houthi rebels. Last month, the firm announced a phased return to the canal, aiming to stabilise shipping times and costs.

Shipping analysts note that the temporary rerouting around the Cape of Good Hope could lead to longer transit times and potential congestion at key ports along the African coast, though Maersk has not yet indicated how long the adjustments will remain in place.