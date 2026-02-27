South Africa
Logistics Section
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe
NewsPress Office NewsCompaniesJobsEventsPeopleMultimediaFeaturesOpinion
AdvertiseSubmit news

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

BizTrendsCannes LionsPendoringEffie AwardsBizTrendsTVIMC ConferenceOrchids and OnionsThe Lead CreativeLoeries Creative WeekMore Sections..

In the news

Afrirent HoldingsEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry

Subscribe & Follow

Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    Maersk reroutes sailings around Africa amid Red Sea constraints

    Maersk is temporarily rerouting some of its container sailings around the Cape of Good Hope, away from the Suez Canal, after encountering unforeseen constraints in the Red Sea region. The move follows the company’s recent plans to gradually restore services to the Suez route, which was disrupted for two years by attacks on ships in the area.
    By Louise Rasmussen
    27 Feb 2026
    27 Feb 2026
    Image source:
    Image source: Gallo/Getty

    The Danish shipping group cited broader operational challenges in the Red Sea that are affecting passage times. “After conversations with our security partners, it is clear that these constraints are making it challenging to avoid delays regarding passage through the area,” Maersk said in a statement.

    The company did not elaborate on the specific causes of the constraints and did not immediately respond to Reuters' requests for further comment.

    Maersk’s Suez route disruptions have been a key factor in global trade instability since 2024, caused by attacks from Yemeni Houthi rebels. Last month, the firm announced a phased return to the canal, aiming to stabilise shipping times and costs.

    Shipping analysts note that the temporary rerouting around the Cape of Good Hope could lead to longer transit times and potential congestion at key ports along the African coast, though Maersk has not yet indicated how long the adjustments will remain in place.

    Read more: Maersk, shipping industry, container shipping, logistics industry, trade industry, logistics and transport, Suez Canal
    Share this article
    NextOptions

    Source: Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world's largest multimedia news provider, reaching billions of people worldwide every day.

    Go to: https://www.reuters.com/

    About Louise Rasmussen

    Reporting by Louise Rasmussen, editing by Terje Solsvik and Louise Heavens.
    TopicsNext
    Related
    Top stories
    More news
    Let's do Biz