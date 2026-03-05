Middle East shipping uncertainty pressures Western Cape trade

Exporters in the Western Cape are now experiencing the ripple effects of Middle East tensions, as higher fuel prices and disrupted shipping schedules add pressure to the fresh produce trade.

"The Middle East - and the UAE in particular - has been a growing market for Western Cape fruit exports," said Terry Gale, chairman of Exporters Western Cape (EWC). "The immediate challenge now facing exporters is what happens to containers that are already on the water or in transit to these markets."

Critical trade routes under strain

The Strait of Hormuz, which handles roughly 20% of global oil supply, remains a key route for trade into and out of the Gulf region. As tensions escalate, some shipping lines have begun suspending or adjusting services, while air cargo operations are affected by airspace closures and flight cancellations.

"As tensions escalate in the Middle East, we are already seeing the knock-on effects locally through increasing fuel prices,” Gale said. "For exporters operating on tight margins, particularly in the agricultural sector, these cost increases are immediately felt."

Regulatory limits complicate rerouting

Fresh produce exports are subject to strict phytosanitary and market-specific protocols, limiting the ability to redirect shipments if a destination becomes inaccessible.

"Each country or region has its own import requirements for agricultural products," explained Gale. "This means cargo that was prepared and certified for one destination cannot simply be diverted elsewhere if that market becomes inaccessible."

Exporters could face financial losses if consignments fail to reach their intended markets.

"This creates a serious conundrum for exporters," Gale said. "When a shipment cannot reach its destination and cannot be redirected to another market due to regulatory requirements, the exporter effectively carries the risk."

Industry seeks government engagement

EWC has called for closer engagement between industry and the Department of Trade, Industry and Competition (dtic) to assess the potential scale of disruption and consider possible support measures.

"We will need to see proactive engagement from government, particularly the Department of Trade, Industry and Competition (dtic), to understand the scale of the potential impact and to explore possible support mechanisms should the disruption continue," Gale said.

EWC said it would continue to monitor developments and engage with exporters, logistics providers and government stakeholders as the situation evolves.