MSC introduces war surcharge on shipments to Africa and Indian Ocean

MSC will apply a “war surcharge” on cargo from the Indian subcontinent and Gulf states to African nations and Indian Ocean islands, following delays and congestion in the Straits of Hormuz and Bab El-Mandeb. Charges vary by container type and origin, covering both dry and refrigerated units.

Source: Reuters | An MSC container ship crosses the Strait of Gibraltar from the Atlantic Ocean to the Mediterranean Sea, near the northern tip of the port of Tangier, Morocco, January 8, 2026. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh/ File Photo

The surcharges, effective on Thursday, 5 March 2026, apply to cargoes from the Indian subcontinent to East Africa, Somalia, Mozambique and Indian Ocean islands, as well as from the Gulf nations to West Africa, East Africa, South Africa, Mozambique and the Indian Ocean islands, MSC said.

The surcharge for cargoes from the Indian subcontinent will be $500 per 20-foot equivalent unit (TEU) for dry containers and $1,000 per TEU for refrigerated containers, MSC said.

The shipping company said it will charge $2,000 for 20-foot containers, $3,000 for 40-foot containers and $4,000 for refrigerated containers on cargoes from Gulf nations to African countries.