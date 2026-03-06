South Africa
Logistics Section
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe
NewsPress Office NewsCompaniesJobsEventsPeopleMultimediaFeaturesOpinion
AdvertiseSubmit news

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

BizTrendsCannes LionsPendoringEffie AwardsBizTrendsTVIMC ConferenceOrchids and OnionsThe Lead CreativeLoeries Creative WeekMore Sections..

In the news

Afrirent HoldingsEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry

Subscribe & Follow

Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    MSC introduces war surcharge on shipments to Africa and Indian Ocean

    MSC will apply a “war surcharge” on cargo from the Indian subcontinent and Gulf states to African nations and Indian Ocean islands, following delays and congestion in the Straits of Hormuz and Bab El-Mandeb. Charges vary by container type and origin, covering both dry and refrigerated units.
    By Shubham Kalia
    6 Mar 2026
    6 Mar 2026
    Source: Reuters | An MSC container ship crosses the Strait of Gibraltar from the Atlantic Ocean to the Mediterranean Sea, near the northern tip of the port of Tangier, Morocco, January 8, 2026. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh/ File Photo
    Source: Reuters | An MSC container ship crosses the Strait of Gibraltar from the Atlantic Ocean to the Mediterranean Sea, near the northern tip of the port of Tangier, Morocco, January 8, 2026. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh/ File Photo

    The surcharges, effective on Thursday, 5 March 2026, apply to cargoes from the Indian subcontinent to East Africa, Somalia, Mozambique and Indian Ocean islands, as well as from the Gulf nations to West Africa, East Africa, South Africa, Mozambique and the Indian Ocean islands, MSC said.

    The surcharge for cargoes from the Indian subcontinent will be $500 per 20-foot equivalent unit (TEU) for dry containers and $1,000 per TEU for refrigerated containers, MSC said.

    The shipping company said it will charge $2,000 for 20-foot containers, $3,000 for 40-foot containers and $4,000 for refrigerated containers on cargoes from Gulf nations to African countries.

    Read more: shipping industry, maritime industry, cargo and storage, logistics and transport
    Share this article
    NextOptions

    Source: Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world's largest multimedia news provider, reaching billions of people worldwide every day.

    Go to: https://www.reuters.com/

    About Shubham Kalia

    Reporting by Shubham Kalia in Bengaluru; Editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise.
    TopicsNext
    Related
    Top stories
    More news
    Let's do Biz