Ericsson appoints Siseko Ngxola as South Africa head

Ericsson has appointed Siseko Ngxola as head of its South African operations, signalling a continued focus on the local market.

Siseko Ngxola | image supplied

Ngxola brings more than 20 years of experience in the telecommunications sector, having held roles across sales, enterprise and mobile networks. His career includes international exposure in markets such as the United Kingdom, Finland and the Middle East.

He previously served as key account manager at Ericsson and was part of the company’s South African leadership team, which he joined in December 2024.

According to Majda Lahlou Kassi, head of Ericsson West and Southern Africa, Ngxola’s appointment reflects the company’s local strategy.

“Siseko has been a dedicated and critical part of our local leadership team for the past few years. His professionalism, expertise, and customer intimacy make him the ideal person to drive our vision for a more connected South Africa,” she says.

Ngxola takes over the role following the departure of his predecessor, with a mandate to lead the company through a period of continued digital transformation in the country.

“I am honoured to lead Ericsson in South Africa during such an exciting time,” he says. “The power of connectivity to transform lives and industries has never been more apparent.”

The appointment comes as telecoms operators and technology providers continue to invest in network infrastructure and digital services to support South Africa’s connectivity and economic growth.