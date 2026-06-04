Isuzu South Africa makes key leadership appointments

Isuzu Motors South Africa (IMSAf) has announced a series of leadership appointments across its finance, corporate services and manufacturing divisions as the company looks to strengthen its management team and support future growth.

Fundiswa Mahlanyana | image supplied

The appointments include new executives in finance and business planning, corporate planning, corporate affairs and manufacturing.

According to IMSAf, the changes form part of its strategy to strengthen organisational capability, support transformation and build long-term resilience in a rapidly changing automotive industry.

Finance and business planning

Greg Wood has been appointed department executive: finance and business planning.

Wood joined the company in 2003 and has held leadership positions across finance, component exports and procurement. In his new role, he will oversee financial strategy and business planning.

Corporate services appointments

Fundiswa Mahlanyana has been appointed department executive: corporate planning.

Mahlanyana joined IMSAf in 2004 as a graduate trainee and has worked in finance and product planning. She previously played a role in the launch of the new Isuzu D-Max in 2022, as well as subsequent model updates.

She will now lead corporate planning, research and sustainability initiatives.

Nandi Matomela has been appointed department executive: corporate affairs.

Since joining the company in 2013, Matomela has worked across product communications, marketing and brand strategy. Her new responsibilities include corporate communications, stakeholder engagement and corporate social investment programmes.

Manufacturing leadership

Etienne Venter has been appointed department executive: manufacturing.

Venter has spent 25 years with the company and has held senior positions in manufacturing and engineering. He will oversee production, manufacturing engineering, facilities, maintenance and technical support.

Commenting on the appointments, Celestin Ndhlovu, executive vice president: corporate services at IMSAf, said the new leadership team would help the company navigate industry changes while continuing to deliver value to stakeholders.