South Africa
Automotive Dealers
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe
NewsPress Office NewsCompaniesJobsEventsPeopleMultimediaFeaturesOpinion
AdvertiseSubmit news

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

BizTrendsCannes LionsPendoringEffie AwardsBizTrendsTVIMC ConferenceOrchids and OnionsThe Lead CreativeLoeries Creative WeekMore Sections..

In the news

Dunlop Tyres SAPace Car RentalEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry

Subscribe & Follow

Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>
    Search jobs

    Isuzu South Africa makes key leadership appointments

    Isuzu Motors South Africa (IMSAf) has announced a series of leadership appointments across its finance, corporate services and manufacturing divisions as the company looks to strengthen its management team and support future growth.
    4 Jun 2026
    4 Jun 2026
    Fundiswa Mahlanyana | image supplied
    Fundiswa Mahlanyana | image supplied

    The appointments include new executives in finance and business planning, corporate planning, corporate affairs and manufacturing.

    According to IMSAf, the changes form part of its strategy to strengthen organisational capability, support transformation and build long-term resilience in a rapidly changing automotive industry.

    Finance and business planning

    Greg Wood has been appointed department executive: finance and business planning.

    Wood joined the company in 2003 and has held leadership positions across finance, component exports and procurement. In his new role, he will oversee financial strategy and business planning.

    Corporate services appointments

    Fundiswa Mahlanyana has been appointed department executive: corporate planning.

    Mahlanyana joined IMSAf in 2004 as a graduate trainee and has worked in finance and product planning. She previously played a role in the launch of the new Isuzu D-Max in 2022, as well as subsequent model updates.

    She will now lead corporate planning, research and sustainability initiatives.

    Nandi Matomela has been appointed department executive: corporate affairs.

    Since joining the company in 2013, Matomela has worked across product communications, marketing and brand strategy. Her new responsibilities include corporate communications, stakeholder engagement and corporate social investment programmes.

    Manufacturing leadership

    Etienne Venter has been appointed department executive: manufacturing.

    Venter has spent 25 years with the company and has held senior positions in manufacturing and engineering. He will oversee production, manufacturing engineering, facilities, maintenance and technical support.

    Commenting on the appointments, Celestin Ndhlovu, executive vice president: corporate services at IMSAf, said the new leadership team would help the company navigate industry changes while continuing to deliver value to stakeholders.

    Read more: new appointments, Isuzu, Isuzu Motors South Africa, Isuzu South Africa
    Share this article
    TopicsNext
    Related
    Top stories
    More news
    Let's do Biz