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Isuzu invests R2m in AI, coding and robotics lab for 650 learners
The facility, developed in partnership with Sifiso EdTech through the Future Nation Foundation, is the second AI, coding and robotics lab established by the vehicle manufacturer in Gqeberha.
The initiative includes robotics kits, tablets, laptops and a computer laboratory, with learners receiving exposure to coding, robotics and AI from primary school level. The programme is also intended to develop digital literacy, computational thinking, problem-solving and collaboration skills.
Teachers at the school will receive South African Council for Educators (SACE)-endorsed training to support the integration of coding and robotics into classroom teaching. The programme also includes ongoing mentoring, virtual learning support and educator networks aimed at ensuring its long-term sustainability.
According to Isuzu, the investment forms part of its corporate social investment programme, which focuses on supporting skills development aligned with the future needs of the economy.
The programme is designed to introduce learners to potential careers in fields such as engineering, software development, mechatronics, automation and artificial intelligence.
Khulile Primary School principal Linda Nonxuba said the initiative would provide learners with access to technology and skills that have traditionally been less accessible in underserved communities.
Sifiso EdTech, which will continue supporting the school after the lab's launch, said early exposure to coding, robotics and AI can help learners develop skills that are increasingly relevant as digital technologies reshape industries and the labour market.