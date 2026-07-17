Regent launches digital banking qualification for South Africa's evolving financial sector

South Africa's banking sector is accelerating its digital transformation, increasing demand for professionals with expertise in digital platforms, data analytics, cybersecurity and regulatory compliance.

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To help address this growing skills need, Regent Business School has opened enrolment for its new Advanced Certificate in Digital Banking for the 2026 mid-year intake.

Registered at NQF Level 6, the qualification is designed to equip current and aspiring banking professionals with the practical knowledge and digital capabilities needed for careers including Digital Services Manager, Risk and Compliance Officer, Data Analyst and Digital Banking Supervisor.

The qualification carries 120 credits, runs over a minimum of one year and comprises eight modules covering digital banking, digital payment systems and e-banking services, blockchain and cryptocurrency, digital marketing for banks, data analytics, digital banking security, project management and digital transformation in banking.

The Advanced Certificate in Digital Banking is registered at NQF Level 6. Applicants require an NQF Level 5 qualification, such as a Higher Certificate, or an equivalent qualification. Graduates can pursue careers as digital services managers, risk and compliance officers, data analysts, business intelligence analysts, and digital-banking supervisors or officers.

Driving banking innovation

The qualification also opens pathways to project or product manager for digital-banking initiatives and customer-experience manager roles.

Commenting on the launch, Shahiem Patel, academic dean at Regent Business School, said: “Digital transformation is no longer a future consideration for the banking sector. It is a present reality that is changing operations, customer expectations, risk, compliance and how banks develop new ideas.

"The launch of the Advanced Certificate in Digital Banking reflects our commitment to developing relevant, industry-responsive qualifications for students and working professionals in a technology-enabled economy.

"This programme will help develop professionals who can engage confidently with digital change in banking while applying sound business, ethical and regulatory judgement.”

The qualification is designed to give students a strong understanding of digital-banking concepts and tools. It also builds their ability to evaluate emerging technologies, use data and analytics for decision-making, manage risks associated with digital banking and understand the regulatory framework governing banking in South Africa.

Building digital expertise

Ravin Baburam, academic programme co-ordinator for the Advanced Certificate in Digital Banking, added: “The Advanced Certificate in Digital Banking has been designed to give students practical, relevant knowledge across core areas of modern banking.

"From digital-payment systems and cybersecurity to data analytics, blockchain and digital transformation, the programme provides a foundation for people who want to build careers in banking and financial services. It is suited to individuals who want to strengthen their digital skills and contribute new ideas within their organisations.”

Applications for the 2026 mid-year intake are now open.