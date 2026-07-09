How one fintech provider is accelerating AI adoption across 1,500 banks

Business-to-business (B2B) fintech software provider SBS, formerly Sopra Banking Software, has launched SBS AI Foundation, embedding enterprise artificial intelligence directly into the core banking, lending and digital banking platforms used by more than 1,500 financial institutions worldwide.

Source: Pexels.

Business-to-business (B2B) fintech software provider SBS, formerly Sopra Banking Software, has launched SBS AI Foundation, embedding enterprise artificial intelligence directly into the core banking, lending and digital banking platforms used by more than 1,500 financial institutions worldwide.

Built on the SBS Data Platform, the solution integrates a generative AI layer with banks' existing data, enabling institutions to streamline customer onboarding, engagement, operations and risk management while maintaining governance and security within their own environments.

The launch aims to help banks move beyond AI pilots towards enterprise-wide deployment without disrupting day-to-day operations.

Only 34% of banks have scaled AI for a core process, such as regulatory reporting or credit decisioning. Most remain stuck in the experimentation phase due to two reasons: banks operate under significant regulatory scrutiny, and taking a pilot enterprise-wide adds another level of complexity.

The latter requires banks to turn data from dozens of internal systems into trusted, quality data that can support AI at scale, something most institutions lack the infrastructure and resources to achieve. As a result, most financial institutions are still running pilots and proofs of concept that never reach enterprise-wide deployment.

Smarter banking operations

SBS has spent decades embedded in the core operations of banks, building societies and lenders across 80 countries, helping them navigate technology modernisation initiatives and now their AI transformation.

Because SBS is built into the operations of these institutions, SBS AI Foundation is directly connected to data from the products banks already run on rather than bolted on from the outside, meaning institutions can adopt it without disrupting day-to-day operations.

The data it draws on remains governed and secured within the bank's own environment, meaning institutions can act on AI-generated insights with the confidence that regulators and auditors require.

SBS AI Foundation is embedded across the SBS product suite, starting with several high-value areas where financial institutions lose the most time, carry the most compliance risk, or miss the most opportunity:

Customer engagement intelligence: Gives relationship managers a full picture of each customer before every interaction, including what they're likely to need and what to offer, so conversations are more relevant and more likely to convert.

Gives relationship managers a full picture of each customer before every interaction, including what they're likely to need and what to offer, so conversations are more relevant and more likely to convert. AI assistant for banking teams: Enables staff across service, compliance, and operations to get instant answers from their own data, cutting admin time and manual effort that slow down day-to-day decision-making.

“SBS has a 50-year history working with our clients to ensure they have the technology and data that help them best serve their customer base,” said Eric Bierry, chief executive officer at SBS.

“When our clients started asking how to deploy AI safely, and to drive value for their business while meeting regulatory requirements, we built the answer into the platforms on which they already run.”

For the more than 1,500 financial institutions that already run on SBS products across different markets, the next phase of AI will already be built in. Availability is currently limited to select clients, with broader roll-out planned for early 2027.