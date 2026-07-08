South Africa names Mariéme Jamme as AI special envoy

The Department of Women, Youth and Persons with Disabilities, has appointed technology leader and digital transformation advocate, Lady Mariéme Jamme as the department's Special Envoy for Technology and Artificial Intelligence (AI).

Mariéme Jamme

The appointment was announced during a recent AMC Davos 2026 gathering in Tianjin, China, by the Office of the Minister in the Presidency for Women, Youth and Persons with Disabilities, Sindisiwe Chikunga.

According to the department, the appointment reflects South Africa's commitment to ensuring that women, youth and persons with disabilities are empowered to participate fully in the digital economy and to help shape the future of ethical, inclusive and human-centred artificial intelligence.

The department said the appointment aligns with its mandate to advance the socio-economic empowerment, inclusion and rights of women, youth and persons with disabilities, while supporting the country's vision of a digitally inclusive society, where technological innovation drives opportunity, equality, economic participation and sustainable development.

It said the announcement comes as governments, business leaders and multilateral organisations intensify global engagement on artificial intelligence, digital transformation and the future of work.

“The appointment comes at a pivotal moment as governments, business leaders, investors and multilateral organisations accelerate global dialogue on artificial intelligence, digital transformation and the future of work,” the department said in a statement on Saturday.

In her honorary, strategic and non-executive role, Jamme will serve as South Africa's global representative and adviser on technology diplomacy, responsible AI governance and digital inclusion.

Her responsibilities will include supporting South Africa's engagement with governments, multilateral institutions, academia, investors and industry leaders, with a focus on technology diplomacy, workforce readiness, innovation ecosystems and strategic partnerships that advance the country's development priorities and the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

The department said the appointment reflects South Africa's commitment to ensuring that Africa's expertise, priorities, and lived experiences are represented in shaping international AI policy, governance, and innovation.

“Her appointment reflects South Africa's conviction that artificial intelligence must serve humanity and that its future cannot be shaped by only a handful of countries or institutions. It must also reflect the voices and aspirations of Africa, women, young people, persons with disabilities and communities that have historically been excluded from technological progress.”

Shaping the future of technology

Chikunga said the appointment demonstrates government's commitment to ensuring that women, youth and persons with disabilities are at the forefront of the digital economy and are empowered to shape the future of technology.

"The appointment of Lady Mariéme Jamme as Special Envoy for Technology and Artificial Intelligence reflects our commitment to advancing ethical, inclusive and human-centred artificial intelligence while strengthening South Africa's leadership in global technology diplomacy.

“Her extensive experience in digital transformation, innovation and skills development, together with her deep commitment to empowering communities across Africa and beyond, will help us build strategic partnerships that advance our national priorities, create opportunities for all, and ensure that no one is left behind in the digital age,” the Minister said.

Jamme said artificial intelligence is redefining power, productivity and possibility across the world. However, she warned that technology without ethics, inclusion and human dignity, risks widening inequality rather than reducing it.

She expressed her appreciation to the South African Government and Minister Chikunga for the confidence placed in her.

"This appointment is an opportunity to strengthen Africa's contribution to global AI governance and to ensure that innovation expands opportunity, protects human dignity and creates lasting prosperity for women, young people and underserved communities. Together, we can help build an AI future that leaves no one behind,” Jamme said.

About Lady Mariéme Jamme

Lady Mariéme Jamme is an internationally recognised technology leader, AI strategist and advocate for inclusive digital transformation. Over more than two decades, she has advised governments, multilateral organisations, investors and private-sector leaders on technology policy, digital transformation and innovation across Africa and globally.

She is the Founder and CEO of iamtheCODE, an African-led global movement operating in nearly 90 countries that equips women and girls with coding, artificial intelligence, digital literacy and future-of-work skills, particularly in underserved and crisis-affected communities.