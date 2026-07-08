GirlCode opens applications for 2026 Pan-African Hackathon

Applications have opened for GirlCode's 2026 Pan-African Hackathon, which will take place across six African countries between August and September. The programme will also introduce female technology founders as participants for the first time, alongside aspiring coders.

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Now in its 12th year, the hackathon is designed to give young women practical experience in coding, fintech and artificial intelligence (AI) through technology challenges based on real-world scenarios.

The programme will be rolled out in phases, beginning in Botswana and South Africa from 15 to 16 August, followed by Kenya, Tanzania and Uganda from 5 to 6 September, before concluding in Ghana from 11 to 12 September.

Female tech founders added to 2026 programme

This year's programme has been expanded to include female technology founders, bringing entrepreneurs together with aspiring developers to tackle business and technology challenges.

Participants will also have access to mentors and technology professionals, with opportunities to present their solutions and engage with industry stakeholders.

"We are deeply grateful to our sponsors and partners, whose continued support enables us to expand our reach and create meaningful opportunities for young women across the continent. GirlCode is committed to empowering the girl-child and demonstrating that women can excel across all areas of technology.

"By breaking down societal barriers that have historically limited access, we are creating space for young women to step forward, share their ideas, and grow with confidence," said Zandile Mkwanazi, founder and CEO of GirlCode.

Applications now open

Applications for the 2026 Pan-African Hackathon are now open. The programme is supported by Absa Group, Truecaller, MTN, SAP Fioneer, RS South Africa and NinetyOne.

"Our continent's young people are navigating a rapidly changing world, and we have made a clear commitment to investing in their future. What makes this year's Hackathon particularly important is the inclusion of SME founders, bringing real business challenges and perspectives into the experience.

"This not only strengthens the learning environment for participants but also creates meaningful opportunities for startups to gain visibility, access valuable mentorship, and build impactful connections. Platforms like this play an important role in nurturing innovation and shaping a more inclusive technology landscape across Africa," said Tamu Dutuma, head of strategy and transformation, technology for Africa regions.

"Trust is the very foundation of what we do at Truecaller. We cannot build a trusted, safe digital economy if half the population isn't in the room building it. That's why the work GirlCode does is so important, and why we're so excited to be a strategic partner in the Hackathon.

"We are proud to back the talent in this room, and we cannot wait to see what they build," said Mmathebe Zvobwo, director of market development for South Africa at Truecaller.