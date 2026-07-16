Bishops Pride flag debate reignites over school neutrality and inclusion

The Old Diocesan Committee (ODC) has asked the Diocesan College Council to adopt a written policy governing which flags may be displayed, saying schools should avoid taking positions on contested social or political issues through official symbols.

The committee maintains that LGBTQ+ learners should be welcomed and supported through the school's culture and conduct rather than through the flags it flies.

The council has not publicly responded to the request.

The debate over the Pride flag

The current dispute stems from changes introduced in 2021 after broader transformation discussions at Bishops and other South African private schools following the Black Lives Matter movement.

That year, Bishops established its Pride Society after the matric class of 2020 called for greater LGBTQ+ inclusion, and the school flew the Pride flag during Pride Month for the first time.

The decision has remained contentious ever since. In 2022, some parents publicly objected to the display, while subsequent Student Representative Forum (SRF) discussions reportedly resulted in votes against flying the flag during Pride Month. Critics argued that highlighting one group risked creating division within the school community, while supporters maintained the flag signalled that LGBTQ+ learners belonged and were safe.

Parents and advocacy groups defend the flag

The latest proposal has prompted opposition from parents, alumni and LGBTQ+ advocacy organisations, who argue that the Pride flag is a symbol of inclusion rather than politics.

Supporters say removing the flag could undermine the sense of belonging felt by LGBTQ+ learners and point to South Africa's constitutional protections against discrimination. They also note that St George's Cathedral, which shares Bishops' Anglican heritage, has flown the Pride flag for decades.

Advocacy groups argue that schools have a responsibility not only to prevent discrimination but also to create environments where every learner feels respected, visible and safe.

Neutrality versus inclusion

The dispute has also sparked a wider debate about institutional neutrality and the role schools should play in responding to contested social issues.

In an opinion article, Bishops parent Jonno Proudfoot argues the school should continue flying the Pride flag, saying removing it after several years would likely be interpreted as withdrawing support for LGBTQ+ learners rather than returning the school to a neutral position.

He contends that because the flag has been flown since 2021, taking it down would itself send a message, while supporters of institutional neutrality argue that schools should avoid publicly aligning themselves with any cause and instead adopt consistent policies governing all official symbols.

Council decision awaited

The renewed debate comes as Bishops continues to balance differing views within its community over identity, inclusion, governance and the role of symbolic displays at the school.

While the immediate focus is the Pride flag, the discussion has evolved into a broader conversation about how schools navigate diversity, constitutional values and institutional neutrality. The Diocesan College Council has yet to indicate whether it will adopt the proposed flag policy or retain the school's current approach, leaving the issue unresolved.