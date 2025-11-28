The generational power of education: A legacy that begins with one degree

Drawing on her experience as both legal practitioner and mentor to prospective students, she explores why investing in education means investing in collective progress and legacy-building that begins with a single qualification.

Author: Nandipha Mbhele

In many South African families, the first graduation gown ever worn not only symbolises generational renewal, but it also honours personal triumph that transforms family narratives. Behind every degree lies a community that dared to dream differently. I think of the countless first-generation graduates who cross the stage each year carrying with them not only their own hopes but also those of their siblings, parents, and children. For them, education is not an individual achievement; it’s a collective milestone.

Our country is still marked by deep social and economic divides, and as a result education remains the most reliable bridge from limitation to liberation. When you consider this, it makes perfect sense that a single graduate has the power to rewrite a family’s story. One qualification can shift what an entire household believes is possible. That is the quiet, transformative power of learning and its ability to plant seeds of change that bloom across generations.

The ripple effect of learning

When one person studies further, their success radiates outward. A postgraduate qualification is rarely a private victory; it creates ripples that touch everyone around the learner. It may come in the form of greater financial stability, which supports dependents and reduces the cycle of poverty. It might mean exposure to new ideas that influence how a community solves problems. Or it might simply be the inspiration which provides proof that higher education is attainable and worth pursuing.

In many South African homes, the first graduate often becomes the family’s informal career coach, legal advisor, and life mentor. Their knowledge extends beyond textbooks; it shapes conversations, decisions, and aspirations. This is especially true for mature learners who attend university for the first time or further their studies while raising children or managing full-time work. Their perseverance teaches resilience, a lesson their children carry into their own lives.

Education’s real influence is measured not in certificates but in changed attitudes: the way it shifts a family’s vocabulary from 'if' to 'when', and transforms questions like 'Can I?' into 'How will I?'

From personal advancement to collective progress

The decision to pursue postgraduate study is often seen as an individual career move a way to climb the professional ladder or specialise within a field. But in South Africa’s context, it is far more significant than that. Every postgraduate graduate adds to the country’s social capital: an expanding pool of critical thinkers, problem-solvers, and innovators who drive economic growth and community development.

Research consistently shows that education enhances social mobility. According to Statistics South Africa, individuals with tertiary qualifications are significantly more likely to achieve stable employment and higher lifetime earnings (Stats SA, 2020). A 2025 policy brief by RESEP at Stellenbosch University further supports this, revealing that the return on tertiary education has more than tripled since 2001 (Kohler, 2025) But beyond the economic data lies something less quantifiable than the societal confidence that comes from education. It allows people to participate meaningfully in democratic life, to make informed decisions, and to lead with empathy and insight.

When we invest in postgraduate learning, we invest in communities that are better equipped to solve their own challenges. Education becomes the thread that connects personal advancement to collective progress, and each graduate becomes a custodian of national development.

Cases in point would be a nurse who pursues a master’s degree may introduce new health protocols that improve patient outcomes in rural clinics. Or a teacher who completes a postgraduate diploma might develop methods that reduce dropout rates in under-resourced schools. And perhaps a business leader who furthers their studies could mentor young entrepreneurs in their township. These are not isolated benefits; they are generational catalysts.

Education as legacy

Graduation Day is often described as the end of a journey, but in truth, it’s the beginning of a legacy. The impact of one degree extends far beyond its holder and a postgraduate qualification often becomes the foundation upon which others build their dreams.

In South African families, especially those where access to education was once a distant dream, the presence of a graduate shifts the family narrative permanently. Younger siblings see possibilities their parents never had. Children grow up believing that excellence is expected, not exceptional. Friends and colleagues find motivation in watching someone in their circle achieve what once seemed impossible.

Education doesn’t just alter economic outcomes; it redefines identity. It gives people the confidence to say: “I come from a family of graduates”; a phrase that carries weight in communities where opportunity was historically withheld. And with each generation that follows, the ripple widens. Postgraduate study, then, becomes more than a personal investment. It is an inheritance a gift that keeps on giving.

The role of business and society

Organisations, too, play a vital role in sustaining this generational impact. When businesses support postgraduate education through bursaries, study leave, or flexible learning arrangements they do more than upskill an employee. They invest in a multiplier effect that benefits society at large.

A workforce that values continuous learning results in innovation, inclusivity, and long-term resilience. It encourages leadership that is informed, ethical, and responsive to social realities. Employers who enable postgraduate study are, in essence, contributing to nation-building.

It follows that businesses which champion education create a culture of aspiration within their teams. When employees see that learning is celebrated, they are more likely to pursue development themselves, passing that enthusiasm on to their families and communities. The result is a virtuous cycle of growth one that links organisational success with social progress.

South Africa’s future depends not only on economic reform but on intellectual renewal. That renewal begins with every individual and institution that believes in the transformative power of education.

The knock-on effect

Graduation is not merely a ceremony; it is a moment of generational handover. The cap and gown of course represent academic achievement but more than that they symbolise responsibility. Each graduate becomes a torchbearer for those who follow, lighting a path towards possibility.

As we celebrate this season of achievement, we are reminded that effects of education extend further than earning a qualification. The resultant earning power changes lives beginning with our own, and extending to those yet to come.

For mature learners, pursuing postgraduate study is not only a personal milestone; it is an act of legacy-building. It says to future generations: “I have climbed so you can soar.” And that, perhaps, is the greatest gift education gives us the power to transform one success story into many.

