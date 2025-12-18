Meta's smart glasses update boosts sound clarity and Spotify integration

Meta Platforms has begun rolling out a major software update for its AI‑powered smart glasses lineup, introducing new features designed to improve everyday usability and audio experiences.

The v21 software update, currently being deployed through Meta’s Early Access Programme, brings two headline enhancements: Conversation Focus and deep Spotify integration. The improvements apply to Meta’s AI glasses, including the Ray‑Ban Meta and Oakley Meta HSTN models.

Amplifying conversations

The most significant addition is Conversation Focus, a feature that helps wearers better hear people speaking in loud or crowded settings. Using the glasses’ built‑in directional microphones and open‑ear speakers, the system isolates the voice of the person the user is engaging with and amplifies it over background noise. This aims to aid in contexts such as restaurants, public transport, or busy social gatherings.

Users can adjust the level of amplification via touch controls on the glasses’ temple or within the device settings. While not positioned as an assistive technology, Conversation Focus offers functionality similar to features found in other wearable audio devices.

Spotify Integration

In addition to clearer conversations, Meta is introducing a multimodal Spotify integration that ties music playback to what users see. By saying, “Hey Meta, play a song to match this view,” wearers can prompt the glasses to generate playlists that reflect their surroundings or visual input — for example, playing festive music when looking at holiday decorations or a favourite album when viewing its cover.

This feature leverages computer vision and AI to interpret visual context alongside Spotify’s music catalogue and personalisation engine. The integration is initially available in English across multiple markets, including the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, India, and parts of Europe and the Middle East.