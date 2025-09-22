Meta unveils next-generation AI glasses at Connect 2025

Meta has unveiled a suite of new AI-powered eyewear at its annual Meta Connect event, signalling its continued investment in the wearables market and the future of augmented reality.

The announcements included the next generation of Ray-Ban Meta glasses, a new performance-focused Oakley Meta Vanguard line, and the first Ray-Ban Meta glasses with a built-in high-resolution display, supported by the company’s new Neural Band wrist device.

Ray-Ban Meta (Gen 2)

The updated Ray-Ban Meta glasses feature:

Up to 2x battery life (8 hours of mixed use).

Ultra HD 3K video recording for sharper and smoother content capture.

Conversation focus, a feature that uses AI to enhance voice clarity in noisy environments.

Seasonal colours and a limited-edition frame.

The glasses are available now for $379 (±R7,200).

Oakley Meta Vanguard

Meta has expanded into performance eyewear with Oakley Meta Vanguard, designed for sports and outdoor use.

Key features include:

Nine hours of battery life.

3K video with stabilisation and wide field of view.

New capture modes: Hyperlapse and Slow Motion.

Integration with Garmin and Strava for real-time fitness tracking.

IP67 rating for water and dust resistance.

The product is available for pre-order at $499 (±R9,500), with release on 21 October.

Ray-Ban Meta Display and Neural Band

Meta introduced its first AI glasses with a built-in monocular display, allowing users to read messages, view videos, or access information without disrupting their view.

The display offers 42 pixels per degree resolution and brightness of up to 5,000 nits, making it suitable for outdoor use.

The launch also includes the Meta Neural Band, a wrist-worn controller powered by surface electromyography (sEMG). This allows users to control glasses via subtle hand movements.

The Ray-Ban Meta Display, bundled with the Neural Band, will retail at $799 (±R15,300) from 30 September.

Accessibility applications

Meta highlighted the use of its AI glasses by Blind and Low-Vision users in the US, including veterans. Through partnerships with the Blinded Veterans Association and Be My Eyes, the glasses are being used for navigation, object identification, and daily tasks.

Market outlook

While Meta continues to position AI glasses as the next major consumer technology platform, the products are currently available in selected international markets. No release details for South Africa were provided.