South Africa
Lifestyle Food & Wine
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe
NewsPress Office NewsCompaniesJobsEventsPeopleMultimediaFeaturesOpinion
AdvertiseSubmit news

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

Loeries Creative WeekPendoringEffie AwardsBizTrendsBizTrendsTVIMC ConferenceOrchids and OnionsThe Lead CreativeMore Sections..

In the news

Dunlop Tyres SAOnPoint PRBataMall of AfricaEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry

Subscribe & Follow

Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>
    Search jobs

    Join Col’Cacchio's pizza revolution and create the next gourmet sensation

    Col’Cacchio, the Italian-inspired, South African-loved restaurant group, has launched its boldest campaign yet: a nationwide invitation for pizza lovers to design the flavours that will define the future of gourmet pizza in Mzansi.
    16 Dec 2025
    16 Dec 2025
    Image supplied
    Image supplied

    In a first-of-its-kind movement across South Africa, Mauritius and Namibia, customers are encouraged to tap into their identity, culture and creativity by crafting a pizza that reflects the flavours they love most. Whether it’s proudly local, globally infused, or totally unexpected, this is a celebration of food.

    With the theme ‘Can your pizza earn the Chef’s Kiss?’ Col’Cacchio is shifting the role of diners from consumers to co-creators – giving everyday South Africans a chance to be taste-makers, trendsetters and even menu architects.

    The most-loved creations may secure a coveted place on a future Col’Cacchio menu.

    Entries can be developed in-store or via delivery, and submitted online with a name that expresses the story behind the slice.

    To turn up the heat, Col’Cacchio has joined forces with MSC Cruises and Schweppes – rewarding top talent not only with national bragging rights, but with the chance to win a luxury cruise experience and exciting summer prizes that elevate the season.

    This summer, Col’Cacchio is not just serving delicious pizza, they’re serving opportunity, creativity, and unforgettable experiences.

    Head to your nearest Col’Cacchio, build your signature pizza, give it a name, and submit your entry online to join the nationwide flavour challenge.

    Read more: Col’Cacchio, Schweppes, MSC Cruises
    Share this article
    NextOptions
    TopicsNext
    Related
    Top stories
    More news
    Let's do Biz