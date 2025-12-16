Join Col’Cacchio's pizza revolution and create the next gourmet sensation

Col’Cacchio, the Italian-inspired, South African-loved restaurant group, has launched its boldest campaign yet: a nationwide invitation for pizza lovers to design the flavours that will define the future of gourmet pizza in Mzansi.

In a first-of-its-kind movement across South Africa, Mauritius and Namibia, customers are encouraged to tap into their identity, culture and creativity by crafting a pizza that reflects the flavours they love most. Whether it’s proudly local, globally infused, or totally unexpected, this is a celebration of food.

With the theme ‘Can your pizza earn the Chef’s Kiss?’ Col’Cacchio is shifting the role of diners from consumers to co-creators – giving everyday South Africans a chance to be taste-makers, trendsetters and even menu architects.

The most-loved creations may secure a coveted place on a future Col’Cacchio menu.

Entries can be developed in-store or via delivery, and submitted online with a name that expresses the story behind the slice.

To turn up the heat, Col’Cacchio has joined forces with MSC Cruises and Schweppes – rewarding top talent not only with national bragging rights, but with the chance to win a luxury cruise experience and exciting summer prizes that elevate the season.

This summer, Col’Cacchio is not just serving delicious pizza, they’re serving opportunity, creativity, and unforgettable experiences.

Head to your nearest Col’Cacchio, build your signature pizza, give it a name, and submit your entry online to join the nationwide flavour challenge.