5 key travel trends shaping the cruise industry in 2025

As 2025 unfolds, several emerging travel trends are beginning to influence the way people choose to travel, particularly within the cruise industry. From the rise of cooler destinations to an increasing demand for immersive, pop-culture-inspired journeys, these shifts are guiding holiday decisions.

Source: Supplied

MSC Cruises, one of the leading global cruise brands, has identified key trends such as radical sabbaticals, coolcations, set-jetting, and culinary tourism that are gaining momentum. These trends highlight how travellers are increasingly seeking out unique and meaningful experiences.

1. 'Coolcations' on the rise

In 2025, cooler destinations are growing in popularity as people seek out milder climates over traditional summer sun. Rather than lounging on the beach, travellers are opting for mountain hikes or exploring breathtaking landscapes.

This trend, called the ‘coolcation’, is all about venturing to destinations known for their natural beauty, from rugged wilderness to serene, untouched nature.

Countries in Northern Europe and regions like Alaska are expected to continue attracting visitors seeking these cooler climates. As more people look to escape the heat, these destinations offer a refreshing alternative to traditional sun-soaked holidays.

2. Radical sabbaticals

With the rise of remote work and companies offering sabbaticals, more individuals are taking extended breaks from their careers to explore the world.

This trend of the ‘radical sabbatical’ is becoming increasingly popular, as travellers look for ways to fully immerse themselves in new cultures over an extended period.

For those seeking a life-changing journey, a world cruise is an option that allows people to circumnavigate the globe and visit numerous destinations without the hassle of constantly repacking and flying between locations. The demand for such extended travel experiences is growing as more people look to break free from their routine lives.

3. Set-jetting: Travel inspired by popular culture

Another emerging trend for 2025 is set-jetting, where travellers choose destinations based on books, films, or TV shows they love. With the rise of streaming services, audiences now feel more connected to the settings of their favourite stories, leading them to visit these iconic places in real life.

Whether it’s exploring Dubrovnik in Croatia, known for its role in Game of Thrones, or venturing to Dubai and Abu Dhabi, which featured in the Mission Impossible films, set-jetting is giving travellers a way to connect with their favourite shows and films through real-world exploration.

4. The craving for culinary tourism

Food is no longer just a part of the travel experience – it’s a driving factor for many travellers when choosing their holiday destination. Culinary tourism, which focuses on discovering new tastes, exploring local food markets, and participating in cooking experiences, is on the rise.

From wine tours in Italy to street food experiences in Thailand, culinary-focused travel has become a central aspect of many people’s itineraries. This trend shows how people are eager to explore destinations that offer distinct culinary traditions, often as a central theme of their holiday plans.

5. The desire for elevated all-inclusive holidays

While all-inclusive holidays have long been a favourite for their convenience, the demand is shifting towards more exclusive, curated experiences. Today’s travellers are looking for high-end all-inclusive options that offer a more refined experience—combining luxury with the ease of an all-inclusive package.

As travel preferences evolve, there’s an increasing desire for vacations that blend traditional all-inclusive elements with touches of exclusivity, ensuring a more personalised and unique experience for travellers.