Applications open for the 2026 Capitec Bursary
The Capitec Bursary will cover full tuition and registration fees, accommodation, and textbooks, as well as a meal allowance. Bursaries are awarded for one year and are renewable annually based on academic performance, student engagement, and sponsor budgets. Candidates may be required to undergo screening, shortlisting, interview, and psychometric assessments.
Requirements
In order to qualify for the Capitec Bursary:
- You must be a South African citizen
- You must be completing matric in 2025; or have matriculated in 2024
- Be a registered full-time student at any DHET/CHE registered tertiary institution (university, college, private colleges, etc)
- You must be studying toward a NQF-7 (or higher) qualification: Bachelors degree/honours
- You must be registered as a first, second or third/final year student in one of the following fields of study:
- Actuarial Science
- Computer Science
- Information Systems
- Information Technology
- Digital Marketing
- Economics
- Finance
- Mathematics
- Quantitative Management
- Statistics
Please note this bursary will not cover:
- N4/5/6, Higher certificate, diploma, advanced diploma, masters or doctoral students
- Students at TVETs, community colleges, graduate/business school, or distance-learning institutions (Unisa, etc)
In order to be considered, students need an academic record of:
- Grade 12: Bachelor’s pass with a minimum average of 65%
- Tertiary level: Average of 65% (or more) for the latest full academic years (2024 and 2025 so far)
Applicants should note the work-back obligation, where bursary recipients are required to work for Capitec for the same number of years that they were provided funding. This will guarantee the student's placement following the end of their studies, and will allow them to obtain workplace readiness skills.
Required supporting documents:
- South African ID document (certified)
- Parents/guardian ID or death certificate if deceased (certified)
- Proof of household income: three months payslips of parents/guardians or affidavits confirming unemployment
- Any documentation confirming any funding through NSFAS or other bursary; OR affidavits stating that you have never received funds from another bursary or funding award
- Final Grade 11 report or latest Grade 12 report (certified and with official school stamp) OR matric certificate (certified) OR;
- Latest/June 2025 official academic transcripts or full tertiary academic records (certified)
- 2025 official university fee statements
For more information or to apply, see the Capitec External Bursary page.
The closing date for applications is 3 September 2025 at 2pm.
