WomensMonth | Open Chair's lioness: Mariam Mohamed - Storytelling is one of the most human things we do

As a member of the recent Open Chair delegation to Cannes, Halo, art director, Mariam Mohamed, says Cannes reminded her that storytelling is one of the most human things we do.

Halo, art director, Mariam Mohamed is reminded that storytelling is one of the most human things we do (Image supplied)

"When we tap into the specific, like cultural nuances, sensory details, and lived experiences that shape us - the work becomes so much more meaningful," she says.

She adds that the talks that resonated most were the ones rooted in honesty and identity. "It reminded me that there’s power in telling stories that come from exactly who you are."

What inspired you to pursue a career in your field?

Like many people in advertising, I stumbled into it. It probably started when my dad made my five-year-old self feel very important by archiving all my scribbles in a flip file - the ultimate childhood gallery. His constant encouragement led me to pursue my dream degree in fine art.

After that, I dabbled in design and completely fell for the process: the problem-solving, the visual storytelling, the thrill of making things that matter.

So I went on to study a second degree in design, which eventually led me into advertising, and it feels like I finally found my space and my people.

I’ve always loved creating and writing. Sliding into art direction feels like the sweet spot where all the things I love collide. It’s such a powerful medium to tell stories, stir dialogue, and challenge cultural norms.

As a woman, what are some of the biggest challenges you have faced in your career, and how did you/are you overcoming them?

My biggest challenge has been shifting my mindset around timelines.

As women, we juggle many roles - colleague, creative, caregiver - and it’s not always easy to separate them. It can sometimes feel like you’re expected to work like you don’t have a family, and parent like you don’t have a job.

I’m learning to stop compartmentalising, and instead to embrace how both these worlds feed into who I am, and how I show up creatively. Being conscious of that integration, rather than separation, has been game-changing.

What was your biggest learning from this trip, both on a personal level and work level?

Work-wise, I’ve learned to be more receptive to what's around me.

There’s inspiration in the everyday, especially in the things we tend to overlook.

As an Indian Muslim woman, I’m realising just how many rich, textured and multifaceted insights live in my world. It’s a visual and cultural feast. There’s so much to tap into.

I’ve realised I don’t have to exist in just one creative box.

I can be more than one thing. I can shift, grow, and reinvent. That’s been so liberating.

What advice would you give to other women aspiring to succeed in this industry?

Show up. Speak up. Take up space.

Your voice matters. Especially in rooms where it feels like it doesn’t.

What does Women’s Month mean to you?

Shelly Zalis calls it the “power of the pack”, and I love that. It’s a time to honour the strength we find in each other: women lifting women, making space, holding space.

It’s also a pause. A moment to reflect on the incredible women who’ve shaped this industry; those who came before, and those doing the work now.

And it's also a reminder that we’re not just here to be inspired, but to inspire.

About the Open Chair Lionesses

This year, 15 young women attended Cannes 2025 through the Open Chair.

Cannes Lions allocated over R700,000 worth of tickets to the local non-profit that aims to nurture and inspire the next generation of women leaders in the industry and agencies and companies in the creative space, sponsored flights and accommodation.

The passes were for “Young Lions”, who must be 30 and under, and for full-time students of 23 and under.

From Cannes’ equity, representation and accessibility programme, the tickets gave the young Lionesses access to the festival’s award shows, talks, networking spaces, daily happy hours and the closing party.

Bizcommunitywill profile these young Lionesses throughout #WomensMonth.



For more:

As media partner to the Creative Circle SA, we’re proud to publish exclusive daily snapshot updates from Cannes. Don’t miss the first Diary of Creative Circle at Cannes from the SA cohort on the ground in Cannes, every day from 19-24 June! Also Book Now for The Full Circle event, brought to you by the Creative Circle - an inspiring showcase of the top trends, insights and award winning work from the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity.