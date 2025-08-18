South Africa
Marketing & Media Marketing
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe
NewsPress Office NewsCompaniesJobsEventsPeopleMultimediaFeaturesOpinion
AdvertiseSubmit news

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

IAB Bookmarks AwardsWomen's MonthCannes LionsAfrica MonthYouth MonthBizTrendsBizTrendsTVMandela MonthOrchids and OnionsMore Sections..

In the news

NielsenIQMediaHeads 360eatbigfishPrimedia BroadcastingGreatstockClockworkMedia24Ogilvy South AfricaDentsuAchievement Awards GroupBrave GroupCape Marketing AgencyKena OutdoorKantarIMC ConferenceEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

More...

Subscribe & Follow

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    Clockwork wins 3 Bronze at the 2025 Bookmark Awards

    Clockwork was recognised at the 2025 IAB SA Bookmark Awards, winning three bronze awards for creative and strategic work across a diverse client portfolio.
    Issued by Clockwork
    18 Aug 2025
    18 Aug 2025
    Clockwork wins 3 Bronze at the 2025 Bookmark Awards

    Now in its 15th year, The Bookmark Awards celebrates innovative and effective digital media, honouring agencies, publishers, and brands that drive real impact.

    Clockwork’s award-winning campaigns:

    • Jaecoo J7 – How We Hijacked Cars on YouTube: Best Use of Data
    • Byron Thomas Properties – Homes Need Pets: Native Advertising
    • Adasa – Did I Hear That?: Podcasts, Live Streaming and Audio Streaming

    Each campaign showcases Clockwork’s creativity and versatility: Jaecoo’s How We Hijacked Cars on YouTube used data to target competitor audiences with precision; Byron Thomas Properties brought rescue animals into property listings for an emotionally engaging story; and Adasa leveraged podcasts and live streaming to deliver an empathetic, immersive campaign raising awareness about dementia.

    “Every award reflects the outcome of collaboration between our team and our clients,” says Jacques Shalom, chief creative officer at Clockwork. “We look forward to continuing this journey and creating even more impactful campaigns next year."

    Read more: digital media, Bookmark Awards, Clockwork, creative work
    Share this article
    NextOptions
    Clockwork
    Clockwork is a Johannesburg, Cape Town and London-based through the line agency focused on building meaningful connections with brands and their audiences. Independent. Integrated. Inspired.
    Related
    OptionsNext
    Top stories
    More news
    Let's do Biz