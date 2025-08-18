Clockwork wins 3 Bronze at the 2025 Bookmark Awards

Clockwork was recognised at the 2025 IAB SA Bookmark Awards, winning three bronze awards for creative and strategic work across a diverse client portfolio.

Now in its 15th year, The Bookmark Awards celebrates innovative and effective digital media, honouring agencies, publishers, and brands that drive real impact.

Clockwork’s award-winning campaigns:

Jaecoo J7 – How We Hijacked Cars on YouTube : Best Use of Data



: Best Use of Data Byron Thomas Properties – Homes Need Pets : Native Advertising



: Native Advertising Adasa – Did I Hear That? : Podcasts, Live Streaming and Audio Streaming

Each campaign showcases Clockwork’s creativity and versatility: Jaecoo’s How We Hijacked Cars on YouTube used data to target competitor audiences with precision; Byron Thomas Properties brought rescue animals into property listings for an emotionally engaging story; and Adasa leveraged podcasts and live streaming to deliver an empathetic, immersive campaign raising awareness about dementia.

“Every award reflects the outcome of collaboration between our team and our clients,” says Jacques Shalom, chief creative officer at Clockwork. “We look forward to continuing this journey and creating even more impactful campaigns next year."



