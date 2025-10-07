Clockwork earns 20 Loeries shortlists across 4 campaigns in 7 categories

Clockwork has earned 20 shortlistings across four campaigns in seven categories at The Loeries 2025, a result of strategic thinking that connects with audiences while pushing creative boundaries across Africa and the Middle East.

Now in its 47th year, The Loeries contributes to the global WARC rankings and celebrates excellence across film, digital, design, media innovation, radio, social impact, and more.

Clockwork's shortlisted work spans:

Disney+ - The Bear Joburg Experience: PR and Media Communication, OOH - Ambient, Live Events



PR and Media Communication, OOH - Ambient, Live Events The Salvation Army - Behind the Label: Media Innovation, Social Impact Campaign, Use of Brand or Product Integration, Graphic Design, Digital - Use of Influencers



Media Innovation, Social Impact Campaign, Use of Brand or Product Integration, Graphic Design, Digital - Use of Influencers Byron Thomas Properties - Homes Need Pets: Social Impact Campaign, Media Innovation Crafts, Digital - Web Browser-based Experience



Social Impact Campaign, Media Innovation Crafts, Digital - Web Browser-based Experience ADASA - A Moment To Forget: PR and Media Communication



PR and Media Communication ADASA - Radio Crafts, Writing: Snooze, Sundays, Running



Snooze, Sundays, Running ADASA - Radio Station Commercials: Mobile Banking, Milk, Running, Snooze, Sundays

Clockwork's chief creative officer, Jacques Shalom, serves on this year's Media Innovation and Crafts (Online) Panel. "Great ideas live at the intersection of creativity and culture," he says.

"Being shortlisted proves our work is not only effective but also pushing boundaries and starting conversations that matter."

The Loeries Awards take place on 9 and 10 October 2025.



