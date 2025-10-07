Clockwork earns 20 Loeries shortlists across 4 campaigns in 7 categories
Now in its 47th year, The Loeries contributes to the global WARC rankings and celebrates excellence across film, digital, design, media innovation, radio, social impact, and more.
Clockwork's shortlisted work spans:
- Disney+ - The Bear Joburg Experience: PR and Media Communication, OOH - Ambient, Live Events
- The Salvation Army - Behind the Label: Media Innovation, Social Impact Campaign, Use of Brand or Product Integration, Graphic Design, Digital - Use of Influencers
- Byron Thomas Properties - Homes Need Pets: Social Impact Campaign, Media Innovation Crafts, Digital - Web Browser-based Experience
- ADASA - A Moment To Forget: PR and Media Communication
- ADASA - Radio Crafts, Writing: Snooze, Sundays, Running
- ADASA - Radio Station Commercials: Mobile Banking, Milk, Running, Snooze, Sundays
Clockwork's chief creative officer, Jacques Shalom, serves on this year's Media Innovation and Crafts (Online) Panel. "Great ideas live at the intersection of creativity and culture," he says.
"Being shortlisted proves our work is not only effective but also pushing boundaries and starting conversations that matter."
The Loeries Awards take place on 9 and 10 October 2025.
- Clockwork earns 20 Loeries shortlists across 4 campaigns in 7 categories07 Oct 09:52
- Clockwork celebrates 7 category wins across 4 campaigns at the inaugural Mark Awards 202503 Sep 10:35
- Clockwork wins 3 Bronze at the 2025 Bookmark Awards18 Aug 09:45
- A Moment to Forget named one of the world’s top 40 campaigns at Global Sabre Awards 202514 Jul 10:43
- Clockwork has 23 finalists across 5 clients at the 2025 Bookmark Awards10 Jul 10:32