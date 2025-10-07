South Africa
Loeries Creative Week
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe
NewsPress Office NewsCompaniesJobsEventsPeopleMultimediaFeaturesOpinion
AdvertiseSubmit news
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Loeries Creative Week

Latest news | Galleries | www.loeries.com | Loeries 2024 Special Edition Newsletter #1, #2, #3, #4

Clockwork earns 20 Loeries shortlists across 4 campaigns in 7 categories

Clockwork has earned 20 shortlistings across four campaigns in seven categories at The Loeries 2025, a result of strategic thinking that connects with audiences while pushing creative boundaries across Africa and the Middle East.
Issued by Clockwork
7 Oct 2025
7 Oct 2025
Clockwork earns 20 Loeries shortlists across 4 campaigns in 7 categories

Now in its 47th year, The Loeries contributes to the global WARC rankings and celebrates excellence across film, digital, design, media innovation, radio, social impact, and more.

Clockwork's shortlisted work spans:

  • Disney+ - The Bear Joburg Experience: PR and Media Communication, OOH - Ambient, Live Events
  • The Salvation Army - Behind the Label: Media Innovation, Social Impact Campaign, Use of Brand or Product Integration, Graphic Design, Digital - Use of Influencers
  • Byron Thomas Properties - Homes Need Pets: Social Impact Campaign, Media Innovation Crafts, Digital - Web Browser-based Experience
  • ADASA - A Moment To Forget: PR and Media Communication
  • ADASA - Radio Crafts, Writing: Snooze, Sundays, Running
  • ADASA - Radio Station Commercials: Mobile Banking, Milk, Running, Snooze, Sundays

Clockwork's chief creative officer, Jacques Shalom, serves on this year's Media Innovation and Crafts (Online) Panel. "Great ideas live at the intersection of creativity and culture," he says.

"Being shortlisted proves our work is not only effective but also pushing boundaries and starting conversations that matter."

The Loeries Awards take place on 9 and 10 October 2025.

Read more: media innovation, creative campaigns, Clockwork
Share this article
NextOptions
Clockwork
Clockwork is a Johannesburg, Cape Town and London-based through the line agency focused on building meaningful connections with brands and their audiences. Independent. Integrated. Inspired.
TopicsNext
Related
Top stories
More news
Let's do Biz