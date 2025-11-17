Makazole Mapimpi leads J.C. Le Roux’s sparkling new campaign

Sparkling wine brand J.C. Le Roux has launched a new campaign starring rugby champion Makazole Mapimpi.

Makazole Mapimpi stars in the new campaign. Source: Supplied.

National hero

Fronting the Exactly campaign Mapimpi, the national hero whose journey from humble beginnings to global rugby stardom has made him one of South Africa’s most admired figures. But this time, it’s not about tries or trophies - it’s about owning your celebrations, your way.

Mapimpi brings his signature sense of style and authenticity to the J.C. Le Roux story, starring in a campaign that fuses fashion, flair, and freedom. Shot with the style of a high-fashion editorial, the campaign reflects a new energy in South African celebration culture - one that gives everyone permission to “be extra, more often.”

“For me, celebration isn’t only about the big wins,” says Mapimpi. “It’s about appreciating where you come from, what you’ve overcome, and the people around you. I’ve learned that confidence comes from within - and if you’ve got it, you don’t need to wait for permission to be you.”

Mapimpi says he was drawn to the campaign because it reflects how he chooses to live: “For me, it’s about celebrating who you are - your story, your journey and your wins, big or small. I love that J.C. Le Roux is encouraging South Africans to celebrate themselves, not just the occasion. Because moments don’t need to be big to matter – they just need to be yours.”

Inclusive

The partnership marks a new moment for J.C. Le Roux as it embraces the cultural power of South African individuality and expression. In a world where luxury often feels out of reach, the brand is flipping the script - positioning itself as inclusive, expressive and proudly local.

“We wanted to move to owning life’s moments with confidence celebrating both the journey and the milestones along the way, feeling alive and embracing everyday moments,” says Siphokazi Solani, assistant brand manager for J.C. Le Roux. “Mapimpi embodies that shift perfectly. His story is one of quiet strength, style, and substance and that’s exactly what J.C. Le Roux stands for. This campaign is about reclaiming celebration as something personal and self-defined. It’s not everyone else’s rules; it’s your rules.”

Through the Exactly campaign, J.C. Le Roux is speaking to a generation that finds joy in self-expression, from spontaneous rooftop brunches to effortless moments shared among friends. Every Friday now has the potential to become a #JCFriday - an invitation to show up, shine a little brighter, and celebrate simply because you can.